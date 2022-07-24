World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra wins silver, Twitterati cannot contain excitement

It's not a golden debut at the 2022 World Athletics Championships for Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra. He finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters to settle for silver with a best throw of 88.13m in the men's javelin throw finals in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday (July 24).
Neeraj, however, continued his remarkable run to hand India one of the many firsts in athletics, yet another time.
He became the first man and second Indian overall to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after veteran long jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze medal in 2003,
The javelin thrower has heralded a new era for Indian athletics, inculcating a winning mentality in every Indian who loves the sport, proving time and again that consistency is the key to success.
Ever since his Tokyo Olympics gold, he has been on a record-shattering spree, making winning medals seem more effortless than ever.
Earlier, Neeraj hurled the spear to a distance of 88.39m in his first attempt to breach the automatic qualification mark of 83.50m to secure his maiden final berth at the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships (WAC).
It wasn't an ideal start for him in the finals, with his opening throw being declared foul. He bettered his performance to clear 82.39m in his second and 86.37m in his third attempt. It was his fourth attempt, where Neeraj hurled the spear to a distance of 88.13m, that ensured a medal at the WAC.
Unless on a better day, Peters looked impossible to upset, with his back-to-back monstrous 90m throws.
Peters won the gold medal with a best throw of 90.54m. He fetched 90.21m in his first attempt and then bettered his efforts in his second with a 90.46m throw. He further improved his performance by throwing 90.54m in his sixth attempt to efficiently defend his world title.
Meanwhile, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won bronze with a best throw of 88.09m, while Germany's Julian Weber finished 4th with a best attempt of 86.86m.
Twitter reacts as India as Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins silver at 2022 World Athletics Championships:
Wishes poured in after Neeraj Chopra clinched a historic silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
