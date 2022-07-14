World Athletics Championships 2022: World record performance will make athletes richer by US $100,000

Athletes setting world records at the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022 will be offered a special prize of US $100,000 by Japanese electronics company TDK and World Athletics’ #WeGrowAthletics initiative.

“The performance must be an improvement on the existing World Athletics world record. Performances that equal the existing world record will not be eligible for a world record award,” World Athletics said in a statement on Wednesday.

Over 1900 athletes from 192 nations will compete in the 10-day Eugene World Athletics Championships, starting on July 15 at the Hayward Field in Oregon, USA.

USA’s Dalilah Muhammad in 400m hurdles and the US mixed 4x400m team are two of the most recent recipients of a world record award, following their performances at the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships.

Dalilah clocked 52.16 to improve her own 400m hurdles mark set in July 2019. The US team improved the mixed 4x400m relay world record twice, first clocking 3:12.42 in the heats and then 3:09.34 in the final.

According to World Athletics, TDK’s involvement with the World Athletics Championships goes beyond the world record program. Having been the main bib sponsor for men’s events for all 17 previous editions, TDK will maintain their involvement in Oregon.

Prize money

In June 2021, World Athletics had announced their plans of enhancing the prize money for athletes at its flagship World Championships, starting with the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022. A total of $8,498,000 in prize money will be on offer in Eugene.

“The $2 million has been ringfenced from the fines paid by the Russian Athletics Federation for breaching the sport’s anti-doping rules, to go directly to athletes in the form of prize money at the WCH Oregon22 and at WCH Budapest 23,” World Athletics said in a press release.

In the individual category, the top eight athletes will be eligible for the cash award in Oregon. The gold medal winner will take home $70,000, while the silver medalist will be richer by $35,000. The bronze medal winner will get $22,000. The athletes winning fourth ($16,000), fifth ($11,000), sixth ($7000), seventh ($6000), and eighth positions ($5000) will also be eligible for cash prize.

Top eight relay teams will also get cash awards. The winners will take home $80,000, while the team winning second place will be richer by $40,000. The cash award for the third place is $20,000.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far