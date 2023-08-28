World Athletics Championships 2023: India's Parul Chaudhary qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024, shatters national record in 3000m steeplechase

The final day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, turned out to be an eventful one for the Indian contingent. In the women's 3000m steeplechase event, Parul Chaudhary of India shattered the national record and qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 28-year-old clocked 9:15.31s in the final of the 3000m steeplechase to finish in 11th position on August 27. Nevertheless, her timing was good enough to secure a spot in the Olympics.

It is worth mentioning that earlier, in the qualifying heats of the event, Parul had finished the race with a timing of 9:24.29, to make it to the final round. Thereafter, the time she took in the final to finish 11th, shows a significant improvement. This is definitely a good sign.

Some notable performances by Indians at World Athletics Championships 2023

At this year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest, there have been certain remarkable performances by the Indian athletes. The Olympic Champion, Neeraj Chopra, maintained his consistency and stood on the expectations to win a gold medal in javelin throw with an effort of 88.17m. He also qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Other athletes who represented India in the javelin throw event, DP Manu and Kishore Jena also did well and made it to the finals. Three out of the 12 finalists in the men's javelin event were Indians. Kishore produced his personal best throw of 84.77m and finished fifth in the final round.

The men's 4×400m relay team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh clocked 2:59.05 in the heats to set a new Asian record. They stunned everyone with their coordination and efforts. In the final, they took 2:59.92 to finish in fifth position at the World Athletics Championships.

In addition, in the women's 3000m steeplechase, Parul Chaudhary set a new national record and secured an Olympic spot. Particularly, improvement in her timing is noteworthy.

The Indian athletes will now look to excel at the upcoming Asian Games 2023 which is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 23.