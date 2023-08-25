World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra makes it to the final of men's javelin throw

At the World Athletics Championships going on in Budapest, the Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra made it to the final of the men's javelin throw on Friday (August 25).

In the qualifying round of the men's javelin throw, the 25-year-old produced a massive throw of 88.77m in his first attempt to enter the final with ease. With that throw, he finished in the top position in Group A.

Chopra also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 with an impressive 88.77m effort. This is also his season's best throw. It is worth mentioning that he won the 2023 Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.67m. Later, he also won the 2023 Lausanne leg of the Diamond League (87.66m).

He is a strong contender for a gold medal at the prestigious track and field event in Hungary this year. At the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Neeraj clinched a silver medal with an 88.13m throw.

Meanwhile, another talented javelin thrower representing India, DP Manu, also did well in the qualification. The 23-year-old threw 81.31m to finish in third position in Group A.

The second position in Group A was attained by Julian Weber of Germany. His best effort of the day was 82.39m. On the other hand, the reigning World Champion in javelin throw, Anderson Peters of Grenada could only manage to throw 78.49m. It is noteworthy that the automatic qualification mark in the event is set at 83m.

India's campaign so far at World Athletics Championships

The ongoing World Athletics Championships has been very challenging for the Indian athletes. Most of them could not manage to advance to the final.

Some of the in-form athletes, like Murali Sreeshankar in the men's long jump and Avinash Sable in the men's 3000m steeplechase, also did not live up to expectations.

Jeswin Aldrin entered the final of the men's long jump but couldn't continue the momentum and therefore finished in 11th position among 12 finalists.

However, Neeraj Chopra's entry into the medal round has kept the hopes of the country alive at the World Athletics Championships.