World Athletics Championships: Indian athletes commence training at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California

As the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) nears, Indian athletes have commenced their final preparations for the two marquee events.

The World Athletics Championships will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15 to 24. Four days after the conclusion of the World Athletics Championships, the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) will commence in Birmingham, United Kingdom. CWG 2022 will end on August 8.

Indian athletes have been gunning to do well in both marquee events. Athletes including Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar, and Annu Rani have commenced their training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California.

Read: World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra starts favorite, 400m runners limping back to fitness

The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center is a state-of-the-art facility, spread over 155 acres and is one of the world's finest training and competition venues.

India's Neeraj Chopra regularly trains at Chula Vista. His stint at the world-class facility has reaped rewards as he is just shy of his goal of breaching the 90-meter mark in the javelin throw.

Also read: Neeraj Chopra hoping to breach the 90m mark soon

Many athletes of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) have commenced their final leg of training before the two marquee tournaments.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to social media to announce the commencement of the Indian training camp.

#Athletics Update #TeamIndia begins training at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre, USA Many #TOPScheme athletes including Core group: Sreeshankar, Annu Rani will be training ahead of upcoming @WCHoregon22 and @birminghamcg22 All the best #IndianSports," tweeted SAI Media.

India’s Olympic champion and national record holder in men’s javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra, looks to be the favorite at both the World Athletics Championships and CWG 2022.

Indian team for World Athletics Championships

The following athletes have been selected for the Indian team for the upcoming World Championships.

Men: Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), MP Jabir (400m hurdles), Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya (both long jump), Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel, Eldhose Paul (all triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav (both javelin throw), Sandeep Kumar (20km race walk), Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Maganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Anas (all relay 4x400m).

Women: S Dhanalakshmi (200m), Aishwarya Misha (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Priyanka Goswami (20km walk).

Also read: India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far