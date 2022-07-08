World Athletics Championships 2022: Over 2000 athletes to compete for medals in 49 events

Although Eugene is not a major US city like New York City or Chicago, it is known as the “Track Town of USA”. The best track and field athletes from around the globe will meet at Eugene's Hayward field for the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships starting July 15.

According to World Athletics, over 2000 athletes from as many as 200 nations are expected to compete in 49 events for medals during the 10-day competition. USA is hosting the competition for the first time since its inception in 1983.

The 2019 World Athletics Championships were held in Doha, Qatar. Despite warm temperatures in Doha, three world records were set in that competition along with 21 area records and 86 national records being broken.

At Hayward this year, the weather will be more conducive. Women's 100m will be one of the most thrilling events on the cards.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement:

“The World Athletics plans to have more Continental Tour Gold and Diamond League events in the future to cement athletics footprints in the USA."

The first medals will be won at the stadium and on the road on the very first day of the competition on July 15.

New medals on offer at the World Athletics Championships

For the first time at the World Athletics Championships, Instant Medals will be awarded to the three medal-winning athletes in the immediate moments after their finals. However, full medal ceremonies with national anthems will still take place later on.

“The additional celebratory component of Instant Medals is designed for athletes to commemorate their individual victory ‘in the moment’ and to share that moment with family and friends,” the World Athletics said.

While traditional in shape and weight, the medals will look very different, even down to the attachment of the ribbon, which uses a bar inserted inside the body of the medal to ensure both longevity and the maintenance of clean design lines.

“The primary goal that drove the design process was to create something truly innovative and glorious that would be immediately recognizable in years to come as Oregon’s medals,” Jessica Gabriel, Communications Director of Oregon22 said.

