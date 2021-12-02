World Athletics Council shortlists Glasgow, Lima for 2024 World Athletics Series events

The World Athletics Council has shortlisted Glasgow, United Kingdom and Lima, Peru, as the two host cities for World Athletics Series events.

The decision was made at a World Athletics Council meeting in Monaco on Wednesday.

The 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships will be held in Glasgow, United Kingdom, while the 2024 World Athletics U-20 Championships will be held in Lima, Peru.

Glasgow successfully hosted the European Indoor Championships in 2019, and World Athletics will now take its 2024 championships to the same arena.

The dates for the events have yet to be finalized, but are expected to be in March 2024.

Lima will become the first city in Peru to host a World Athletics Series event when it welcomes the world’s best junior athletes in mid-2024.

World Athletics Council approves amendments made to ANA Program

The World Athletics Council also approved amendments to the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) program for 2022. The amendments were based on the recommendation of the Russian Taskforce.

As per the new amendment, in 2022, no more than twenty athletes in total will be granted eligibility to compete as ANAs in international competitions.

The international competitions include the following:

World Race Walking Team Championship to be held in Muscat in March 2022

World Athletics Indoor Championships, Belgrade in March 2022

World Athletics Championships to be held in Oregon in July 2022

European Championships to be held in Munich in August 2022

World Half Marathon Championships to be held in Yanghzou in November 2022

European Cross Country Championships to be held in Turin in December 2022

The Russian Athletics Federation may choose athletes to make up the 20 ANAs, out of those who have applied. No changes may be made to the 20 designated ANAs once they have been nominated by the RusAF.

In addition, the ANA quota of 20 will be automatically reduced by 25% for each separate failure to comply with the ANA requirements, the Council decided.

