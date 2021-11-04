World Athletics Half Marathon Championships postponed to November 13, 2022

The World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Yangzhou 2022 have been postponed. World Athletics and the local organizing committee (LOC) have made the announcement regarding the decision.

Earlier, the Championships were scheduled to be held on 27 March 2022 in China. Revised date for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Yangzhou is November 13, 2022.

Owing to the COVID-19 related biosecurity measures and travel restrictions imposed in China, the decision has been put in place for the safety of the athletes and staff.

World Athletics and the LOC in Yangzhou have taken the responsibility for planning and delivering a successful half marathon championships.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



The event will now take place on 13 November 2022 👇 World Athletics and the local organising committee for the #WorldHalfMarathon Championships have agreed to postpone the championships, which were scheduled to be held in Yangzhou, China, on 27 March 2022.The event will now take place on 13 November 2022 👇 World Athletics and the local organising committee for the #WorldHalfMarathon Championships have agreed to postpone the championships, which were scheduled to be held in Yangzhou, China, on 27 March 2022.The event will now take place on 13 November 2022 👇

Half marathon champions Mosinet Geremew and Peres Jepchirchir's record timings of 59:52 and 1:07:21 in 2015 and 2016 respectively are the fastest times ever recorded in China.

World Athletics and the local organising committee (LOC) to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the Championships:

The COVID-19 had put a complete halt to sporting activities for nearly a year and continues to impede the normalcy required for the championships to take place.

It is possible that Coronavirus related inconveniences might decline by next year. Unfortunately, keeping in mind the existing travel and quarantine constraints, the World Athletics Council has certainly agreed to reschedule the championships.

In order to provide positive assurances regarding safety to athletes, coaches and Member Federations, the postponement has been given preference until the virus related rules and regulations are eased.

The competition was supposed to start on March 27, but has been rescheduled to November 13, 2022.

"Conditions may change until March, but to provide athletes, coaches and participating nations with certainty, the board has agreed to postpone the championship," wrote the World Athletics association.

World Athletics and the LOC in Yangzhou are responsible for ensuring that athletes from all international federations are able to participate in the event.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: National Sports Awards 2021: President to confer athletes on November 13

Edited by Diptanil Roy