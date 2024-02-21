The prestigious World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 is going to light up the athletics arena this year in Glasgow, Scotland from March 1 to 3.

Several top athletes will compete in the tournament. These include Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman who will be facing off in the 60m event. Lyles narrowly edged Coleman at the USATF Indoor Championships in Boston and will look to maintain his run of form at the World Athletics Indoor Championships as well.

Tia Jones recently equalled Devynne Charlton's 60m hurdles world record and the two will lock horns in Glasgow as well. The likes of Femke Bol, Grant Holloway, Ryan Crouser and Katie Moon will also be among the impressive playing field at the tournament.

Full Event Schedule of World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024:

Don't miss a single moment of the excitement! Here's the complete schedule of events:

Friday, March 1st:

Morning Session:

Men's 60m heats

Women's 400m heats

Men's Long Jump Qualification

Women's Shot Put Qualification.

Afternoon Session:

Men's 400m heats

Women's 60m heats

Men's High Jump Qualification

Women's 800m heats

Saturday, March 2nd:

Morning Session:

Men's Triple Jump Qualification.

Women's 1500m heats

Men's 60m Hurdles heats, Women's Pole Vault Qualification

Afternoon Session:

Men's 800m Semifinals

Women's 400m Semifinals, Men's Long Jump Final

Women's Shot Put Final

Sunday, March 3rd

Afternoon Session:

Men's 60m Final

Women's 400m Final Men's 1500m Final

Women's 800m Final

Men's 60m Hurdles Final, Women's Pole Vault Final

Men's 4x400m relay

Women's 4x400m relay

Where to Watch:

Tune in to NBC and NBC Sports! These channels will be airing the World Athletics Indoor Championships live for you to catch all the exciting moments of the contest.

They do not publish exact broadcast times yet, so stay tuned! Pay attention to the official event website, NBC's programming schedule, or your local listings near March 1st.

Don't let the suspense build – put it on your calendar now! NBC and NBC Sports will bring you those front-row seats to watch the world's most amazing athletes go beyond their limits on the indoor track.