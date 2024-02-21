World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 tickets: Prices, concession, seating maps and Everything to know about how to attend the event in Glasgow

The 19th edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 is going to be held in Glasgow, Scotland from March 1 to 3rd,2024.

Several of the top athletes on the planet will be competing in the tournament, including the likes of Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, Christian Coleman, and Ryan Crouser.

Lyles had an impressive outing at the USATF Indoor Championships, where he won the 60m event ahead of Christian Coleman. Grant Holloway scripted a new world record at the 60m hurdles and will be a heavy favorite to win gold in the event at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Shot-put world record holder Ryan Crouser will look to maintain his dominance in the event as he competes in Glasgow. Other top athletes who will compete at the World Athletics Indoor Championships include Katie Moon, Trey Cunningham and Tia Jones, who recently set a new world record in the women's 60m hurdles at the USATF Indoor Championships.

Many fans will look to attend the event in Glasgow and they can access tickets for it, which come in various prices on different days.

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 tickets: Prices and where to buy

Tickets for the event in Glasgow are available on the official website and come in different prices as per the days. The ticket prices for the morning session on the opening day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships (March 1) start from £5 and go up to £50. The prices for the second session start at £10 and can go up to £100.

For the second day of the tournament, which is March 2, the prices for the morning session vary from £10 to £60 while the cost of tickets for the evening session start at £15 and can go up to £100. Ticket prices for the morning session of the event's final day start at £10 and can go up to £60 while they range from £15 to £100 for the evening session.

Concession

Concessions are applicable for individuals who are aged 60 and above and for full time students. The concession prices vary from £15 to £35 on the opening session of the World Athletics Indoor Championships while they vary from £35 to £55 on the evening session.

On the second and third days of the tournament, the concession prices range from £35 to £45 for the morning session and from £45 to £65 for the evening session.

Seating Map

The seating map for the World Athletics Indoor Championships is available on the tournament's official website.

Event Schedule:

The opening day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships will see the finals of the women's shot put, women's high jump, men's shot put and men's 60m will take place.

A total of nine finals will take place on the second day of the tournament, including the men's 60m hurdles and women's 60m. The last day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships will see 12 finals take place, including the men's pole vault, women's 60m hurdles, and the 4 x 400m relay.