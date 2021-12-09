World Athletics Indoor Tour to have seven gold level meetings in expanded 2022 calendar

The World Athletics Indoor Tour will offer enhanced competition opportunities in 2022. The Tour will comprise 38 meetings spread across 14 countries in Europe, North America and Asia.

This will broaden the geographical spread of meetings around the world and incorporate additional area level competitions.

Heading into its seventh season, the World Athletics Indoor Tour will feature seven Gold level meetings in 2022. The Tour is set to kick off in Karlsruhe on January 28 and will culminate in Madrid on March 2.

Multiple world-class athletes are in the fray. This includes world pole vault record-holder Mondo Duplantis for the INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe and the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham. Olympic 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson will also be in action in Birmingham.

The Millrose Games are set to star Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu and two-time world indoor 800m silver medallist Ajee Wilson. Olympic shot-put champion Ryan Crouser, world shot-put champion Joe Kovacs and US 1500m champions Elle Purrier St Pierre and Cole Hocker are also set to feature.

Scoring system for World Athletics Indoor Tour

The scoring disciplines on the World Athletics Indoor Tour rotate each year. For 2022, the Gold level scoring disciplines will be the 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump and long jump events for women. For the men, the scoring disciplines are 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump and shot-put.

Each athlete’s best three results in every World Athletics Indoor Tour event will count towards their overall point score. The athlete with the most points in each scoring discipline at the end of the World Athletics Indoor Tour will be declared the winner. They will be awarded a USD$10,000 bonus along with a wild card entry for the World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in Belgrade.

Each Gold meeting will offer at least US$7000 in prize money for each individual discipline on the program, including USD$3000 for the winner.

The World Athletics Silver meetings in the expanded tour will award at least USD$30,000 (at least $4000 per discipline and respecting gender equality). Meanwhile, the Bronze meetings will offer at least USD$12,000 (at least $2500 per discipline and respecting gender equality).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra