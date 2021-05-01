World Athletics Relays: Tokyo Olympic berths up for grabs with powerhouses US, Jamaica pulling out

Major powerhouses like the USA and Jamaica may have opted out of the 2021 World Athletics Relays but there will still be a lot of exciting action on offer when the event gets underway in Silesia, Poland, on May 1. With less than 100 days left for the Tokyo Olympics, the competition also gives many teams a platform to earn automatic qualifying spots for the big-ticket event.

In the absence of USA and Jamaica, hosts Poland, Great Britain and the Netherlands will be headlining the action at the World Athletics Relays.

Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Yasmin Liverpool, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Ama Pipi and Jessica Turner constitute Great Britain women’s 4x400m team. They will face stiff challenges from Poland and the Netherlands.

The Dutch side includes the likes of Lieke Klaver, Marit Dopheide, Lisanne de Witte and Femke Bol – the same team that won European Indoor Championships gold. In the men’s 4x400m, fans will witness some exciting competition among Poland, Belgium, Great Britain and Canada.

All eyes will be on Dutch Daphne Schippers

Daphne Schippers will lead the Netherlands’ charge in the women’s 4x100m which also includes Jamile Samuel and hurdles star Nadine Visser. Italy is also expected to give others stiff competition in the event. Nigerian Blessing Okabgare, the winner of 100m gold at the Continental Tour in Eugene last weekend, is also one to look out for.

Brazil, South Africa and Italy will vie for it in the men’s 4x100m event. While star Akani Simbine, who clocked inside 10s for 100m many times this year, will run for South Africa, Italy have European indoor 60m champion Marcell Jacobs and Filippo Tortu in their ranks.

World Athletics Relays to see mixed team format

The competition will also see mixed relay format – the event making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics. With just a few days before the Tokyo event, the World Athletics Relays provides a great platform for the teams to wind up a bit. The event was successfully introduced at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

In the mixed relay format, a team consists of two men and the same number of women. One team has their own right to choose the order of the runners, bringing in some interesting tactics to the fore.

Meanwhile, one team that will be missing from the World Athletics Relays is India, who were forced to withdraw at the eleventh hour due to the COVID travel ban. The top eight teams in the World Athletics Relays will secure Tokyo Olympics berths directly.