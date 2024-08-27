World Athletics U20 Championships 2024: Full list of Indians in action ft. Bapi Hansda & Dipanshu Sharma

India's anticipation is high as a 43-member contingent gears up for the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 in Lima, Peru, scheduled from August 28 to 31. 23 athletes are competing in men’s events, while there are 20articipants among women’s.

Among the standout athletes in the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 is Dipanshu Sharma, the reigning Asian U20 javelin throw champion, who will likely lead India's charge. He headlines a squad that clinched seven gold medals at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Dubai earlier this year. Noteworthy among these winners are Anurag Singh Kaler (shot put), Ranvir Singh (3000m steeplechase), and Pavana Nagaraj (long jump) - all poised to make their mark in Lima.

Trending

Bapi Hansda, overcoming a bout of dengue, will feature prominently in the 400m and 4x400m relay events in the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024. His recovery adds depth to the team, bolstering India's medal hopes in these fiercely contested events. Also making headlines is Murad Kalubhai Sirman, a promising 400m hurdler, aiming to shine on the international stage with his impressive season best of 50.60s.

India's recent track record at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 includes two silver medals at Cali 2022, courtesy of Selva Thirumaran (triple jump) and the mixed 4x400m relay team, along with a bronze by Rupal Chaudhary (400m). Rupal made history as the first Indian to claim dual medals in the same edition of the championships.

Full list of Indians in World Athletics U20 Championships 2024

Men

M Jayaram Dondapati - 100m

Bapi Hansda - 400m, 4x400m relay

Jay Kumar - 400m, 4x400m relay

Sahil Khan - 800m

Hariharan Kathiravan - 110m hurdles

Nayan Pradip Sarde - 110m hurdles

Murad Kallubhai Simran - 400m hurdles

Karthika Raja Arumugam - 400m hurdles

Sharuk Khan - 3000m steeplechase

Ranvir Ajay Singh - 3000m steeplechase

Himanshu -10000m race walk

Sachin - 10000m race walk

Mohd Atta Sazid - Long jump

Dev Kumar Meena - Pole vault

Siddharth Choudhary - Shot put

Anurag Singh Kaler - Shot put

Ritik - Discus throw

Prateek - Hammer throw

Dipanshu Sharma - Javelin throw

Rohan Yadav - Javelin throw

Ankul - 4x400m relay

Rihan Chaudhary - 4x400m relay

Abhiram Pramod - 4x400m relay

Women

Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland - 200m, 100m hurdles

Neeru Pathak - 200m, 400m, 4x400m relay

Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar - 400m, 4x400m relay

Laxita Vinod Sandilea - 800m/1500m

Ekta Dey - 3000m steeplechase

Shreeya Rajesh - 400m hurdles

Aarti - 10000m race walk

Nikita Kumari - Discus throw

Amanat Kamboj - Discus throw

Tamanna - Shot put

Pooja - High jump

Pavana Nagaraj - Long jump

Abinaya Rajarajan - 100m, 4x100m relay

Sudheeksha Vadluri - 4x100m relay

Neole Anna Cornelio - 4x100m relay

Rujula Amol Bhonsle - 4x100m relay

Siya Abhijit Sawant - 4x100m relay

Sandramol Sabu - 4x400m

Kanista Teena Maria Deva Shekhar - 4x400m relay

Shravani Sachin Sangle - 4x400m relay

Mixed

Neeru Pathak - 4x400m relay

Sandramol Sabu - 4x400m relay

Shravani Sachin Sangle - 4x400m relay

Rihan Chaudhary - 4x400m relay

Bapi Hansda - 4x400m relay

Jay Kumar - 4x400m relay

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback