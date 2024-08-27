World Athletics U20 Championships 2024: Full list of Indians in action ft. Bapi Hansda & Dipanshu Sharma

India's anticipation is high as a 43-member contingent gears up for the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 in Lima, Peru, scheduled from August 28 to 31. 23 athletes are competing in men’s events, while there are 20articipants among women’s.
Among the standout athletes in the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 is Dipanshu Sharma, the reigning Asian U20 javelin throw champion, who will likely lead India's charge. He headlines a squad that clinched seven gold medals at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Dubai earlier this year. Noteworthy among these winners are Anurag Singh Kaler (shot put), Ranvir Singh (3000m steeplechase), and Pavana Nagaraj (long jump) - all poised to make their mark in Lima.
Bapi Hansda, overcoming a bout of dengue, will feature prominently in the 400m and 4x400m relay events in the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024. His recovery adds depth to the team, bolstering India's medal hopes in these fiercely contested events. Also making headlines is Murad Kalubhai Sirman, a promising 400m hurdler, aiming to shine on the international stage with his impressive season best of 50.60s.
India's recent track record at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 includes two silver medals at Cali 2022, courtesy of Selva Thirumaran (triple jump) and the mixed 4x400m relay team, along with a bronze by Rupal Chaudhary (400m). Rupal made history as the first Indian to claim dual medals in the same edition of the championships.
Full list of Indians in World Athletics U20 Championships 2024
Men
- M Jayaram Dondapati - 100m
- Bapi Hansda - 400m, 4x400m relay
- Jay Kumar - 400m, 4x400m relay
- Sahil Khan - 800m
- Hariharan Kathiravan - 110m hurdles
- Nayan Pradip Sarde - 110m hurdles
- Murad Kallubhai Simran - 400m hurdles
- Karthika Raja Arumugam - 400m hurdles
- Sharuk Khan - 3000m steeplechase
- Ranvir Ajay Singh - 3000m steeplechase
- Himanshu -10000m race walk
- Sachin - 10000m race walk
- Mohd Atta Sazid - Long jump
- Dev Kumar Meena - Pole vault
- Siddharth Choudhary - Shot put
- Anurag Singh Kaler - Shot put
- Ritik - Discus throw
- Prateek - Hammer throw
- Dipanshu Sharma - Javelin throw
- Rohan Yadav - Javelin throw
- Ankul - 4x400m relay
- Rihan Chaudhary - 4x400m relay
- Abhiram Pramod - 4x400m relay
Women
- Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland - 200m, 100m hurdles
- Neeru Pathak - 200m, 400m, 4x400m relay
- Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar - 400m, 4x400m relay
- Laxita Vinod Sandilea - 800m/1500m
- Ekta Dey - 3000m steeplechase
- Shreeya Rajesh - 400m hurdles
- Aarti - 10000m race walk
- Nikita Kumari - Discus throw
- Amanat Kamboj - Discus throw
- Tamanna - Shot put
- Pooja - High jump
- Pavana Nagaraj - Long jump
- Abinaya Rajarajan - 100m, 4x100m relay
- Sudheeksha Vadluri - 4x100m relay
- Neole Anna Cornelio - 4x100m relay
- Rujula Amol Bhonsle - 4x100m relay
- Siya Abhijit Sawant - 4x100m relay
- Sandramol Sabu - 4x400m
- Kanista Teena Maria Deva Shekhar - 4x400m relay
- Shravani Sachin Sangle - 4x400m relay
Mixed
- Neeru Pathak - 4x400m relay
- Sandramol Sabu - 4x400m relay
- Shravani Sachin Sangle - 4x400m relay
- Rihan Chaudhary - 4x400m relay
- Bapi Hansda - 4x400m relay
- Jay Kumar - 4x400m relay