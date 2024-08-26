World Athletics U20 Championships 2024: Full schedule, timings in IST, Indian contingent and where to watch

The World Athletics U20 Championships 2024, set to take place in Lima, Peru, is a highly anticipated event where the world's best junior athletes compete. India has consistently made a significant impact at this championship, serving as a launchpad for some of the country’s most celebrated athletes.

Notable among them are Neeraj Chopra, who set a U20 world record in the javelin throw at the 2016 edition, and Hima Das, who made history as the first Indian to win a gold medal in the 400m at the 2018 edition.

With a total of nine medals, including two golds, India has quite a history at the U20 Championships. The 2022 edition in Cali, Colombia, was particularly successful for India, with the team bringing home three medals—two silvers and one bronze.

The Indian contingent for Lima 2024, comprising 43 athletes, is geared up to add more medals to the country’s tally.

World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 Full Schedule and Timings in IST

Tuesday, 27 August:

Women’s 5000m Final - 7:00 PM (5:30 AM, 28 August, local time)

Men’s Shot Put Final - 7:30 PM (6:00 AM, 28 August, local time)

- 7:30 PM (6:00 AM, 28 August, local time) Mixed 4x400m Relay Final - 8:00 PM (6:30 AM, 28 August, local time)

Wednesday, 28 August:

Men’s 100m Final - 7:00 PM (5:30 AM, 29 August, local time)

- 7:00 PM (5:30 AM, 29 August, local time) Women’s 100m Final - 7:20 PM (5:50 AM, 29 August, local time)

- 7:20 PM (5:50 AM, 29 August, local time) Women’s Long Jump Final - 8:00 PM (6:30 AM, 29 August, local time)

Thursday, 29 August:

Men’s Triple Jump Final - 7:30 PM (6:00 AM, 30 August, local time)

- 7:30 PM (6:00 AM, 30 August, local time) Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - 8:00 PM (6:30 AM, 30 August, local time)

- 8:00 PM (6:30 AM, 30 August, local time) Men’s 400m Final - 8:30 PM (7:00 AM, 30 August, local time)

Friday, 30 August:

Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final - 7:00 PM (5:30 AM, 31 August, local time)

- 7:00 PM (5:30 AM, 31 August, local time) Women’s 100m Hurdles Final - 8:00 PM (6:30 AM, 31 August, local time)

- 8:00 PM (6:30 AM, 31 August, local time) Men’s 200m Final - 8:20 PM (6:50 AM, 31 August, local time)

Saturday, 31 August:

Women’s 1500m Final - 7:00 PM (5:30 AM, 1 September, local time)

- 7:00 PM (5:30 AM, 1 September, local time) Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - 7:30 PM (6:00 AM, 1 September, local time)

- 7:30 PM (6:00 AM, 1 September, local time) Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - 8:00 PM (6:30 AM, 1 September, local time)

Indian Contingent for World Athletics U20 Championships 2024

India’s 43-athlete squad will compete across multiple events in the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 at Lima. Take a look at the contingent below.

Men:

100m : M Jayaram Dondapati

: M Jayaram Dondapati 200m : Abhiram Pramod

: Abhiram Pramod 400m : Bapi Hansda, Jay Kumar

: Bapi Hansda, Jay Kumar 800m : Sahil Khan

: Sahil Khan 110m Hurdles : Hariharan Kathiravan, Nayan Pradip Sarde

: Hariharan Kathiravan, Nayan Pradip Sarde 400m Hurdles : Murad Kallubhai Simran, Karthika Raja Arumugam

: Murad Kallubhai Simran, Karthika Raja Arumugam 3000m Steeplechase : Sharuk Khan, Ranvir Ajay Singh

: Sharuk Khan, Ranvir Ajay Singh 10,000m Race Walk : Himanshu, Sachin

: Himanshu, Sachin Long Jump : Mohd Atta Sazid

: Mohd Atta Sazid Pole Vault : Dev Kumar Meena

: Dev Kumar Meena Shot Put : Siddharth Choudhary, Anurag Singh Kaler

: Siddharth Choudhary, Anurag Singh Kaler Discus Throw : Ritik

: Ritik Hammer Throw : Prateek

: Prateek Javelin Throw : Dipanshu Sharma, Rohan Yadav

: Dipanshu Sharma, Rohan Yadav 4x400m Relay: Ankul, Rihan Chaudhary, Abhiram Pramod

Women:

200m : Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, Neeru Pathak

: Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, Neeru Pathak 400m : Neeru Pathak, Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar

: Neeru Pathak, Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar 800m/1500m : Laxita Vinod Sandilea

: Laxita Vinod Sandilea 100m Hurdles : Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland

: Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland 400m Hurdles : Shreeya Rajesh

: Shreeya Rajesh 3000m Steeplechase : Ekta Dey

: Ekta Dey 10,000m Race Walk : Aarti

: Aarti Long Jump : Pavana Nagaraj

: Pavana Nagaraj High Jump : Pooja

: Pooja Discus Throw : Amanat Kamboj, Nikita Kumari

: Amanat Kamboj, Nikita Kumari Shot Put : Tamanna

: Tamanna 4x100m Relay : Abinaya Rajarajan, Sudheeksha Vadluri, Neole Anna Cornelio, Rujula Amol Bhonsle, Siya Abhijit Sawant

: Abinaya Rajarajan, Sudheeksha Vadluri, Neole Anna Cornelio, Rujula Amol Bhonsle, Siya Abhijit Sawant 4x400m Relay: Sandramol Sabu, Kanista Teena Maria Deva Shekhar, Shravani Sachin Sangle, Neeru Pathak, Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar

Where to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024?

Fans can catch the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 action live through various channels. World Athletics' social media platforms will provide updates and highlights, while the events will be broadcast live by World Athletics' media partners, including Tokyo Broadcasting System in Japan.

For Indian viewers, select sessions of the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 will be streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

