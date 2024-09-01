World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 Medal Tally: India finishes last with one bronze medal win

India finished at the bottom of the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 medal tally in the 34th spot after the nation’s young athletes managed to win only one bronze medal in the tournament.

India’s athletics starlets had a disappointing campaign in the recently concluded World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 in Lima. Sprinter Aarti returned as the country’s only medal winner in the competition.

Aarti, aged 17 years, won a bronze medal in the women’s 10,000m race walk event. The young prodigy created a new national U20 record with a timing of 44:39.39 in the event.

Despite some more record-breaking performances from other para-athletes, as well as the men’s and women’s relay teams, India could not secure any more medals in the tournament. As a result, they were placed last (34th position) in the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 medal tally.

Other than Aarti’s medal-winning performances, India had many positive performances to look back on despite the lack of medals. Pooja Singh created a new national U20 record by registering a jump of 1.83m in the high jump qualification round. Similarly, Sharuk Khan also broke the erstwhile national U20 record in the 3000m steeplechase event, registering a timing of 8:45.12.

The men’s relay 4x400m relay team also performed well in the event, qualifying for the final with a timing of 3:08.10 in the qualification round. The women’s 4x400m relay team also created a new national U20 record, registering a timing of 3:40.43 in the event.

Who topped the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 Medal Tally?

The United States finished first in the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 medal tally, winning eight gold medals and 16 medals in total. The dominating performance of Team USA continued from the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the American contingent topped the medal charts with 126 medals.

Ethiopia was a surprise entrant in the top half of the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 medal tally, coming in second with six gold medals and 10 medals overall.

China, too, continued its surge as a sporting world power by finishing in third position, winning 11 medals, including four golds.

