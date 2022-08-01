World Athletics U20 Championships 2022: Schedule, dates, where to watch and more

The World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 will kick off today, August 1, in Santiago de Cali in Colombia. The event will provide budding athletes the platform to compete on a global stage for a major international title. It's one of the top competitions for emerging athletes.

The biennial event will feature over 1500 athletes from around 140 countries compete in various disciplines for six days. It will commence at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali, Colombia and will end on August 6.

Ahead of the competition, here's everything viewers might want to know:

World Athletics U20 Championships 2022: A complete guide

The 19th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships will feature the world’s top emerging athletes. The six-day event will start with the qualification for the women's javelin on Monday, August 1, at 09:05 AM EST. The competition will end on Saturday, August 6, with the men’s 4x400m final.

The morning sessions are free to watch at the stadium, while the afternoon sessions will require tickets.

All the events of the World Athletics U20 Championships 22 will be live streamed on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. The event will also be available for viewing on various networks, including CNBC in the United States.

Where is it held?

The World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will be held at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium.

The venue has witnessed countless international sporting events since its inauguration in 1937. It's pertinent to note that the athletics track of the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium has been highly rated through the years, with facilities suitable for world-class competitions.

The venue has a capacity of 38,000 and has hosted the World Athletics U18 Championships.

Athletes to watch out for

The World Athletics U20 Championships returns to Cali a year after its previous edition in Nairobi, Kenya. A total of 16 world U20 champions will look to defend their titles during the competition.

Two-time world junior champion Jamaican sprinter Tina Clayton will look to defend her 100 Metres title at the event. Botswana’s World Junior champion Letsile Tebogo will look to defend his 100 Metres title too.

Finnish 400 Metres Hurdles champion Heidi Salminen, French Long Jump champion Erwan Konate and Kenya’s 800 Metres champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi will be a few other athletes to keep an eye out on.

Here's the schedule for today's event (times are in EST):

Morning session

09:05 AM W Javelin Throw Qualification

09:10 AM M 100 Metres Decathlon U20

09:40 AM W Shot Put Qualification

09:45 AM M 1500 Metres Heats

10:08 AM M Long Jump Decathlon U20

10:20 AM W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats

11:00 AM W 800 Metres Heats

11:45 AM M Long Jump Qualification

11:50 AM M Shot Put (6kg) Decathlon U20

11:55 AM M 100 Metres Heats.

Afternoon session

15:00 PM M High Jump Decathlon U20

15:00 PM W Discus Throw Qualification

15:15 PM M 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Heats

15:26 PM W Pole Vault Qualification

16:20 PM X 4x400 Metres Relay Heats

16:27 PM W Discus Throw Qualification

17:00 PM W 3000 Metres Finals

17:25 PM M 5000 Metres Finals

17:38 PM M Shot Put (6kg) Qualification

17:55 PM M 400 Metres Decathlon U20.

The other five days of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will be also packed with multiple events.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far