World Athletics U20 Championships: TV schedule and broadcast timings for the USA

The World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 brings together some of the best U20 athletes from different parts of the world.

The ongoing event which started on August 1 will end on August 6, 2022. It is being held at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Columbia.

More than 1500 athletes from 140 countries are participating in the biennial event.

USA tops the medal tally after day 3 with a total of six medals (three gold, one silver and two bronze), followed by Kenya (two gold and two silver) and Jamaica (one gold, three silver and one bronze).

How to watch World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in the United States (USA)?

Viewers across the world can watch live streaming broadcasts and television coverage on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. The streaming on these channels will be free of cost.

Specifically, US viewers will be able to watch the event on Peacock TV from 1-6 August. It is free for anyone with an internet or cable having the Peacock TV subscription. CNBC will also provide a television broadcast of the event, but it will not cover all days and events.

Not all countries will be able to watch the livestream since the broadcast will be blocked for those nations who haven’t purchased the coverage rights.

In India, you can watch live coverage on YouTube and Facebook, but there will not be any live telecast of the event on television. The coverage will start at 7:30pm(IST).

World Athletics U20 Junior Championships 2022: Day 4 Schedule (times are in EST)

Day 4 is loaded with different qualification events and eight finals namely - Pole Vault (Women), Pole Vault (Men), Hammer Throw(6kg) (Men), 400m Hurdles (Women), 3000m Steeplechase(Women), 400m Final(Men), 400m Final(Women), 200m Final(Men).

The morning session will start at 9 am and the day will end at 6 pm with the men's 200m final.

Morning Session:

9 am W Long Jump Heptathlon

9 am M Javelin Throw Qualification-Group A

9:05 am W 100m Hurdles Heats

10:00 M Javelin Throw Qualification-Group B

10:05 am M 800m Heats

11:00 am W Pole Vault Final

11 am M Triple Jump Qualification-Group A

11:24 am W Javelin Throw Heptathlon-Group A

11:50 W 200m Heats

12:15 M Triple Jump Qualification-Group B

12:30 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon-Group B

Afternoon Session:

3 pm W 4*100m Relay Heats

3:05 pm M Pole Vault Final

3:25 pm M 4*100m Relay Heats

3:55 pm W 800m Heptathlon

4:12 pm W High Jump Qualification

4:15 pm W 200m Semi-Final

4:40 pm M 400m Hurdles Semi-Final

4:45 pm M Hammer Throw(6kg) Final

5:10 pm W 400m Hurdles Final

5:20 pm W 3000m Steeplechase Final

5:40 pm W 400m Final

5:50 pm M 400m Final

6:00 M 200m Final

