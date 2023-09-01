World Champion Neeraj Chopra hinted towards India bidding for the hosting rights of the World Athletics Championships 2027. At a press conference held on the eve of a Diamond League event in Zurich, the 25-year-old talked about the rapid rise of athletics in India and the possibility of India hosting the World Championships in 2027.

In a panel discussion alongside fellow athletes Gianmarco Tamberi and Josh Kerr, Neeraj was asked whether India might host the event in 2027 and if the crowd would come to watch other disciplines other than just javelin.

"They (India) are bidding. I will request them (fans) because I have always said in Indian interviews we need to understand athletics because athletics is not only javelin throw,” said Neeraj Chopra.

The recently crowned world champion also talked about the rise of athletics in India and how the population is very supportive. Neeraj expressed pride that three Indians were in the top six Javelin Throwers at Budapest, which is a showcase for the increasing popularity of athletics in India.

Talking about the possibility of India hosting the event, a senior AFI official told Hindustan Times,

"We are planning to bid for the championships. Everything is still at a very early stage but we are confident that we will get clearance from all stakeholders."

The 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest concluded this Sunday, with Tokyo being the next host for the 2025 edition. As of now, Istanbul and Beijing have also expressed an interest to host the games in 2027. The deadline for submitting the bid application is October 2, while the final deadline for submission of bids is January 19, 2024.

Neeraj Chopra to be in action in Zurich

The Olympic champion, and now world champion, Neeraj Chopra, will next be seen in a Diamond League event in Zurich, which starts on August 31. Last time around in Zurich he won the Diamond League title with a throw of 88.44m.