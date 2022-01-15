World Indoor champion in men’s pole vault Armand Duplantis all set to raise bar at INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe

Sweden’s 22-year-old Armand Duplantis, Olympic champion and world indoor record holder in men’s pole vault has confirmed his participation in the INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe, which is scheduled to be held on January 28 in Germany.

According to the World Athletics release, Sweden's world indoor record-holder will also compete in the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham scheduled to be held on February 19.

The Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham will also see Olympic 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson in action.

This year's global indoor season will feature as many as seven Gold-level meetings, kicking off with Karlsruhe indoor competition on January 28 and culminating on March 2 in Madrid.

Each Gold meeting will offer a cash award of $7000 (Rs 5 lakh app) in prize money for each individual discipline, including $3000 (Rs 2.20 lakh app) to the winner. The 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships are scheduled to be held in Belgrade from March 18 to 20.

Olympic shot-put champion Ryan Crouser will start his indoor season at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix being held on February 6 in New York.

Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and Ethiopia’s men’s 10,000m Olympic champion Selemon Barega are other prominent athletes to be seen in action during the indoor season.

The scoring disciplines on the World Indoor Tour rotate each year. The disciplines for the 2022 season are 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump in the women’s category while 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump and shot put will feature in the men’s group.

The best three results of each athlete will count towards their overall point score. The athlete with the maximum points in each scoring discipline at the end of the tour will be declared the winner.

Also Read Article Continues below

They will be entitled to a cash incentive of $10,000 (Rs 7.35 lakh). The winner will also get a wild card entry for the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar