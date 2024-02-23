World Indoor Championships: USATF announces confirmed 57 member American squad ft. Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman

With the 2024 World Indoor Championships less than 10 days away, USATF has announced the confirmed 57-member squad that will sport the American flag in Glasgow. Team USA has shaped up to be incredibly strong, featuring multiple Olympic medalists, and defending champions.

Spearheading the American challenge will be the likes of Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Ryan Crouser, Katie Moon, and Grant Holloway.

Lyles is already the World Champion in the outdoor 100 and 200m and will be looking to win the 60m sprint at his first-ever World Indoor Championships. Pushing Lyles all the way will be Coleman, the defending World Champion and current world record holder in the event.

Ryan Crouser and Katie Moon are the reigning (outdoor) World and Olympic champions in the shot put and pole vault respectively. However, neither of them has struck gold at an indoor championship, and will be looking to rectify that this time around.

Grant Holloway will be gunning for gold in the 60m hurdles, an event in which he hasn't lost a single stage in a decade. Additionally, Holloway set a new world record for the event just days ago at the USATF Indoor Championships, putting him in good form ahead of Glasgow.

Elsewhere, pole vaulter Sandi Morris will be looking to defend her 2022 Belgrade title and make it to a third consecutive gold at the World Indoor Championships.

Belgrade’s relay gold-medalists Chris Bailey, Trevor Bassitt, and Matthew Boling, will be making a reappearance in the event and will be joined by Paul Dedewo and Wil London.

World Indoor Championships: Confirmed American squad

Women's Team

60m

Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco, Celera Barnes

400m

Alexis Holmes, Talitha Diggs

800m

Allie Wilson, Addison Wiley

1500m

Nikki Hiltz, Emily Mackay

3000m

Elle St. Pierre, Josette Andrews

60m Hurdles

Masai Russell, Christina Clemons

High Jump

Vashti Cunningham

Pole Vault

Katie Moon, Sandi Morris

Long Jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Monae’ Nichols

Triple Jump

Keturah Orji, Jasmine Moore

Shot Put

Chase Jackson, Maggie Ewen

Pentathlon

Chari Hawkins

Relay Pool

Quanera Hayes, Bailey Lear, Jessica Wright, Na’Asha Robinson, Maya Singletary

Men's Team

60m

Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman

400m

Brian Faust, Jacory Patterson

800m

Bryce Hoppel, Isaiah Harris

1500m

Cole Hocker, Hobbs Kessler

3000m

Yared Nuguse, Olin Hacker

60m Hurdles

Grant Holloway, Trey Cunningham, Cameron Murray

High Jump

Shelby McEwen, Vernon Turner

Pole Vault

Chris Nilsen, Sam Kendricks

Long Jump

Jarrion Lawson, Will Williams

Triple Jump

Chris Benard, Donald Scott

Shot Put

Ryan Crouser, Roger Steen

Heptathlon

Harrison Williams

Relay Pool

Chris Bailey, Paul Dedewo, Matthew Boling, Trevor Bassitt, Wil London