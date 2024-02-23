World Indoor Championships: USATF announces confirmed 57 member American squad ft. Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman

With the 2024 World Indoor Championships less than 10 days away, USATF has announced the confirmed 57-member squad that will sport the American flag in Glasgow. Team USA has shaped up to be incredibly strong, featuring multiple Olympic medalists, and defending champions.
Spearheading the American challenge will be the likes of Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Ryan Crouser, Katie Moon, and Grant Holloway.
Lyles is already the World Champion in the outdoor 100 and 200m and will be looking to win the 60m sprint at his first-ever World Indoor Championships. Pushing Lyles all the way will be Coleman, the defending World Champion and current world record holder in the event.
Ryan Crouser and Katie Moon are the reigning (outdoor) World and Olympic champions in the shot put and pole vault respectively. However, neither of them has struck gold at an indoor championship, and will be looking to rectify that this time around.
Grant Holloway will be gunning for gold in the 60m hurdles, an event in which he hasn't lost a single stage in a decade. Additionally, Holloway set a new world record for the event just days ago at the USATF Indoor Championships, putting him in good form ahead of Glasgow.
Elsewhere, pole vaulter Sandi Morris will be looking to defend her 2022 Belgrade title and make it to a third consecutive gold at the World Indoor Championships.
Belgrade’s relay gold-medalists Chris Bailey, Trevor Bassitt, and Matthew Boling, will be making a reappearance in the event and will be joined by Paul Dedewo and Wil London.
World Indoor Championships: Confirmed American squad
Here is the confirmed American team for the World Indoor Championships:
Women's Team
60m
Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco, Celera Barnes
400m
Alexis Holmes, Talitha Diggs
800m
Allie Wilson, Addison Wiley
1500m
Nikki Hiltz, Emily Mackay
3000m
Elle St. Pierre, Josette Andrews
60m Hurdles
Masai Russell, Christina Clemons
High Jump
Vashti Cunningham
Pole Vault
Katie Moon, Sandi Morris
Long Jump
Tara Davis-Woodhall, Monae’ Nichols
Triple Jump
Keturah Orji, Jasmine Moore
Shot Put
Chase Jackson, Maggie Ewen
Pentathlon
Chari Hawkins
Relay Pool
Quanera Hayes, Bailey Lear, Jessica Wright, Na’Asha Robinson, Maya Singletary
Men's Team
60m
Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman
400m
Brian Faust, Jacory Patterson
800m
Bryce Hoppel, Isaiah Harris
1500m
Cole Hocker, Hobbs Kessler
3000m
Yared Nuguse, Olin Hacker
60m Hurdles
Grant Holloway, Trey Cunningham, Cameron Murray
High Jump
Shelby McEwen, Vernon Turner
Pole Vault
Chris Nilsen, Sam Kendricks
Long Jump
Jarrion Lawson, Will Williams
Triple Jump
Chris Benard, Donald Scott
Shot Put
Ryan Crouser, Roger Steen
Heptathlon
Harrison Williams
Relay Pool
Chris Bailey, Paul Dedewo, Matthew Boling, Trevor Bassitt, Wil London