World Indoor Tour Gold 2024 results: Devynne Charlton clinches gold in Madrid, Catalin Tecuceanu sets a meet record and tops World Indoor standings

The final meeting of the World Indoor Tour Gold took place on Friday night (Friday 23) in the city of Madrid, and brought with it some incredible performances. The standout athlete of the night was Devynne Charlton, who raced to the win in the 60m hurdles.

Earlier in the month, Charlton had clocked 7.67s while competing at the Millrose Games, setting a new world record in the event. on Friday evening, the Bahamian came close to breaching her own mark with a timing of 7.68s.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli claimed the victory in the men's 60m hurdles, setting a new Italian record with his 7.46s. Behind him, Asier Martinez finished second, while Enrique Llopis came in third.

Another Italian record that fell in Madrid at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting on Friday was the men's 800m sprint. Catalin Tecuceanu clocked an incredible 1:45.00 to lay claim to the national record, meet record, and world lead in the event.

In the women's half of things, Ethiopia's Worknesh Mesele took the win in the 800m ahead of Italy’s Eloisa Coiro. Italy got their revenge in the 1500m when Ludovica Cavalli ran a personal best of 4:07.01 to claim victory ahead of Ethiopian Saron Berhe.

In the remaining middle distance event of the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting - the men's 3000m - competition was fierce and it was Narve Gilje Nordas who edged out to the front with a 7:41.28. Ermais Girma was right behind him with a 7:41.94, and Hugo Hay was in third with a 7:43.37.

The field events of the night saw Piotr Lisek clear 5.70m in the men's pole vault to take the win, while Rajindra Campbell and Jordan Alejandro Diaz claimed victory in the shot put and triple jump.

On the other end, Lia Apostolovski took the victory in the high jump, while Florentina Costina finished first in the long jump.

World Indoor Tour Gold: Full Madrid results

Here is a breakdown of the races in Madrid:

Women's Results at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid

Women's 400m

Andrea Miklos - 51.11 Sharlene Mawdsley - 51.97 Naomi Van Den Broeck - 52.01 Cátia Azevedo - 52.43 Gunta Vaicule - 53.64

Women's 800m

Worknesh Mesele - 2:01.01 Eloisa Coiro - 2:01.50 Tigist Girma - 2:01.61 Lorea Ibarzabal - 2:01.62 Elena Bello - 2:01.93 Daniela Garcia - 2:03.67 Bregje Sloot - 2:04.83 Zoya Naumov - 2:06.06

Sara Gallego - DNF

Women's 1500m

Ludovica Cavalli - 4:07.01 Saron Berhe - 4:08.22 Águeda Marques - 4:08.40 Marta Zenoni - 4:09.55 Giulia Aprile - 4:10.53 Marta Perez - 4:11.32 Marina Martinez - 4:14.43 Elise Vanderelst - 4:14.67 Marta Garcia - 4:14.82 Knight Aciru - 4:15.04

Kimberley Ficenec DNF

Women's 60m Hurdles

Devynne Charlton -7.68 Nadine Visser - 7.78 Pia Skrzyszowska - 7.83 Sarah Lavin - 7.95 Reetta Hurske - 7.99 Luca Kozak - 8.06 Mette Graversgaard - 8.1 Cortney Jones - 8.19

Women's Long Jump

Florentina Costina Iusco - 6.65 Milica Garadasevic - 6.64 Fátima Diame - 6.55 Tessy Ebosele - 6.5 Leticia Oro Melo -6.35 Diana Lesti - 6.29 Rougui Sow - 6.21

Lissandra Maysa CAMPOS - NA

Women's High Jump

Lia Apostolovski -1.89 Ella Junnila - 1.89 Airinė Palšytė - 1.89 Buse Savaskan - 1.85 Yuliya Chumachenko - 1.85 Solène Gicquel - 1.85 Eleanor Patterson - 1.85 Saleta Fernandez - 1.85 Una Stancev - 1.8 Michaela Hruba - 1.8

Men's Results at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid

Men's 800m

Catalin Tecuceanu - 1:45.00 Mohamed Attaoui - 1:45.67 Adrián Ben - 1:45.72 Álvaro De Arriba - 1:45.88 Javier Miron - 1:46.52 Pieter Sisk - 1:47.52 Hazem Miawad - 1:49.10

Guillermo Rojo - DNF

Men's 3000m

Narve Gilje Nordås -7:41.28 Ermias Girma - 7:41.94 Hugo Hay - 7:43.37 Milkesa Fikadu - 7:43.73 Telahun Haile Bekele - 7:43.76 Elzan Bibic - 7:44.14 Per Svela - 7:47.86 John Heymans - 7:49.73 Abderrahman El Khayami - 7:51.47 Adam Maijo - 8:02.08 Mohamed Abdillahi - 8:02.10 Sebastian Frey - 8:02.85

Miguel De La Torre - DNF

José Carlos Pinto - DNF

Men's 60m Hurdles

Lorenzo Ndele Simomelli - 7.46 Asier Martinez - 7.5 Enrique Llopis - 7.51 Milan Trajkovic - 7.59 Jason Joseph - 7.72 Hassane Fofana - 7.8

Wilhem Belocian - DNF

Men's Triple Jump

Jordan Alejandro Diaz - 17.52 Max Heb -16.96 Yasser Mohammed Triki- 16.66 Tiago Pereira - 16.63 Dimitrios Tsiamis - 16.2 Pablo Torrijos - 15.78 Teddy Tamgho - 15.2

Jean-Marc Pontvianne - NM

Men's Pole Vault

Piotr Lisek - 5.7 Pedro Buaro - 5.6 Aleix Pi - 5.5 Juan Luis Bravo - 5.3 Illia Kravchenko - 5.3 Artur Coll - 5.3 Isidro Leyva - 5.1

Men's Shotput

Rajindra Campbell - 22.16 Tom Walsh - 22.03 Leonardo Fabbri - 21.68 Chukwuebuka Cornnell - 21.54 Zane Weir - 21.38 Roger Steen - 21.06 Scott Lincoln - 20.82 Tomáš Stanek - 20.51 Carlos Tobakina - 19.36 Miguel Gomez - 19.35 José Angel Pinedo - 19.03