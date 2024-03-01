"World Indoors start Tomorrow!!!" - Noah Lyles shares excitement for Glasgow 2024 as he aims for the world 60m title

The World Indoor Championships are nearly here and Noah Lyles couldn't be more excited. The American 100 and 200m world champion will be competing in Glasgow between Friday, March 1, and Sunday, March 3, in the 60m sprint.

For Lyles, this is his first World Indoor Championships, and he will be gunning for gold in the 60m sprint. On his way to the top of the podium, the 26-year-old will have to fend off lethal advances from the likes of compatriot Christian Coleman, Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake, and Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala.

Sharing his excitement for the upcoming event in Scotland, Noah Lyles took to X to share a video of him competing at the USATF Indoor Championships earlier in the month.

The clip starts with the sprinter’s post-race interview where he can be heard saying:

“I'm not going to say I'm shocked, but I'm proud as hell of myself. This has been eight years in the making.”

The video then cuts to race footage, where fans can see Lyles catch up to Coleman before eventually edging forward.

“World Indoors start Tomorrow!!!” Lyles captioned the post,

What Noah Lyles’ 6.43s sprint spells for Glasgow

For Noah Lyles, 2024 has gotten off to the best possible start. After a 2024 that saw him claim three World Championships golds, it looks like the ace sprinter is only getting better in the Olympic year.

The American kicked things off with a 6.44s to win the 60m sprint at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The time marked a new world lead time for the year, as well as a new personal best for Lyles.

After that race in Boston, the Olympic medalist confirmed his intentions of making his first World Indoor Championships this year, telling the media:

“It's definitely on the agenda, it was on the agenda earlier, but I just solidified that I'm going to be going. That's the only team I haven't made.”

From there, Noah Lyles went on to compete at the USATF Indoor Championships, where he managed to beat Christian Coleman in the 60m sprint, for the very first time in his career. At the USATF Championships, Lyles clocked another world lead, shaving 0.01 seconds off of his 6.44 seconds.

With this, Lyles has made himself a serious competitor for gold in Glasgow. His biggest threat will be Coleman, who currently holds the world record in the event with a 6.43s. Coleman also holds the top four times in the history of the event.

At the World Indoors, fans are promised a delightful American battle, with many anxious to see if Lyles can pull off a repeat of Albuquerque and get the better of his long-time rival Coleman.