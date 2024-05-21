World Para Athletic Championships 2024: Ekta Bhyan, Sumit Antil, and Mariyappan Thangavelu secure gold medals

Indian para javelin thrower Sumit Antil secured the gold medal in the men’s F64 event, covering a distance of 69.50m at the ongoing World Para Athletic Championships. The event took place at the Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium in Kobe, Japan on May 21, Tuesday.

Para high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu and para Club and Discus thrower Ekta Bhyan also clinched gold medals to conclude the day with a total of four gold, as many silver and two bronze medals.

Notably, Sumit Antil, the current world record holder in F64 men’s javelin after bagging the gold medal in the Asian Para Games with a world record effort of 73.29m, shared the podium alongside his fellow compatriot Sandeep. The latter clinched the bronze medal while Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku took home the silver medal.

Mariyappan Thangavelu secured the championship record by jumping over 1.88m in the men’s high jump T63 final. The Indian para high jumper Mariyappan went past USA’s Ezra Frech (1.85m) and Sam Grewe (1.82m) to grab the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Moving forward, Ekta Bhyan clinched the gold medal with the season-best throw of 20.12m in the women’s F51 club throw as her fellow compatriot Kashish Lakra settled for the silver with an effort of 14.56m.

The Haryana Civil Services officer, Ekta had also won a bronze medal in the Asian Para Games in China in October 2023. She took up sports after being selected by the Haryana government as an HCS officer, clinching the gold medal in the club throw event at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. Furthermore, she had also made it to the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Indian athletes equaled last editions medal tally at the World Para Athletic Championships 2024

The last edition of the World Para Athletic Championships saw India securing a record 10 medals. Interestingly, India already equaled the tally in this edition. Currently, India is ranked third below China (15 gold, 13 silver, 13 bronze) and Brazil (14 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze). The championships will conclude on May 25, Saturday.

Importantly, on May 20, Monday, Deepthi Jeevanji clinched the gold medal in the women’s 400m T20 category race in the World Para Athletic Championships 2024.