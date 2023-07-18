World Para Athletics Championship 2023: India records best ever-finish at the event with 10 medals

India concluded the 2023 World Para Athletics Championship in Paris on Sunday with a remarkable achievement. The Indian contingent posted its highest-ever medal tally, securing three gold, four silver, and three bronze medals, taking the total count to 10.

This outstanding performance surpasses their previous record set at the 2019 edition in Dubai, where they clinched two gold, two silver, and five bronze medals. The Indian athletes have undoubtedly made significant progress and demonstrated their prowess on the international stage.

Sumit Antil led the charge with a gold medal in the Javelin Throw F-64 category, while Sachin Khilari Sarjerao secured gold in the Shot Put F-46 event. Ajeet Singh also triumphed in the Javelin Throw F-46 discipline.

In addition, Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the High Jump T-47 category. Yogesh Kathuniya, Shailesh Kumar, and Rinku Hooda delivered exceptional performances, earning silver medals in the Discus Throw F-56, High Jump T-63, and Javelin Throw F-46 events, respectively.

Furthermore, Praveen Kumar and Ekta Bhayan demonstrated their skill and determination by earning bronze medals in the High Jump T-64 and Club Throw F-51 events, respectively. Pooja also contributed to India's success with a bronze medal in the Javelin Throw F-54 discipline.

The outstanding performances of these 10 medalists have not only brought glory to the country but have also guaranteed their participation in the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Paralympics. Their achievements showcase their talent, resilience, and the years of hard work they have dedicated to their respective sports.

An important aspect to highlight is that the top four finishers in every discipline at the 2023 World Championships secured Paralympic quotas.

Impressive performances propel 18 Indian athletes to 2024 Paris Paralympics

A total of 18 Indian athletes (14 men and 4 women) have qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics by finishing in the top 4 in their respective events. Despite not winning medals, these athletes secured their spots through their impressive performances.

Gavit Dilip Mahadu, Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Sundar Singh Gurjar qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Gavit Dilip competed in the 400m T-47, Mariyappan Thangavelu in the high jump T-63, and Sundar Singh Gurjar in the javelin throw F-46. Navdeep qualified in the Javelin Throw F-41 event, while Soman Rana showcased his skills in the Shot Put F-57 event.

Kashish Lakra secured qualification in the Club Throw F-51 category, and Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav earned her place in the Shot Put F-34 event. Although they didn't win medals at the World Championships, their performances secured them a spot in the prestigious Paralympic Games in Paris.