World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Sachin Khilari defends his shot put gold medal

Indian shot putter Sachin Sarjerao Khilari went on to successfully defend his gold medal in the men’s shot put F46 event, securing an Asian record at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Kobe, Japan. India went past its best-ever medal haul on Wednesday, May 22.

So far, India has secured 11 medals, including five gold, four silver, and two bronze medals. Their previous best came in the World Para Athletics Championships 2023 edition in Paris with 10 medals, including three gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.

Moving into the details of Sachin Khilari's shot put event, he threw the iron ball to a distance of 16.30 meters to better his own Asian record of 16.21 meters created during the World Para Athletics Championships in 2023 in Paris.

Notably, on Tuesday, India moved from five to 10 medals with four gold, four silver, and two bronze medals. On Wednesday, the country managed to win one medal. China is currently leading the medals tally with a total of 45 medals (17 gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze medals)

The Asian Para Games gold-medallist shot putter Sachin is confident of finishing on the podium with a gold medal in the upcoming Paralympics in Paris.

“I was expecting the gold here and I am happy. I have also qualified for the Paris Olympics and hope to win gold there also,” Sachin told PTI.

National Para Athletics head coach Satyanarayana is optimistic of India winning a few more medals, including gold with three more days still to go.

“We are expecting two more gold medals and hoping to touch the 17-medal mark,” said head coach Satyanarayan.

Who are the other gold medallists at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024?

The other gold medalists in the ongoing campaign are the reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil, who went on to successfully defend his F64 javelin throw world title. Meanwhile, Thangavelu Mariyappan and Ekta Bhyan also secured gold medals.

Deepthi Jeevanji turned out to be the first gold medalist of the event on Monday in the women's 400m T20 category race at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024.