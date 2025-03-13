World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after Day 2

Hosts India are placed atop the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 medal tally with 95 medals, including 29 silver, 33 gold, and as many bronze medals. Meanwhile, Nepal are second in the standings with 26 medals, having won 13 gold, nine silver, and four bronze.

Uzbekistan are ranked third in the standings with 12 medals, including four gold, four silver, and four bronze. Kazakhstan are placed fourth in the medal tally with eight medals, winning two gold, five silver, and one bronze.

With 10 medals, the Philippines are ranked fifth in the medal tally with two gold, four silver, and four bronze. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are sixth in the standings with six medals (three gold and three silver).

Botswana are placed seventh in the medal tally after Day 2 of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 with four medals. They have won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

Japan are eighth in the standings with three medals, including one gold and a couple of silver medals. Brazil and Norway are jointly placed ninth in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 medal tally with a couple of gold medals.

With three medals, Malaysia find themselves in the 11th position. The Asian nation has won one gold and two bronze medals. Oman are 12th with one gold and one silver, while Australia are 13th with a gold medal across two days.

Which other nations have won medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025?

Three nations - Bhutan, Saudi Arabia and Nepal are placed 14th in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 medal tally with one silver medal apiece. Meanwhile, Germany are 17th in the standings with one bronze medal.

A total of 17 nations have won medals in the New Delhi edition of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025.

