World University Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji grabs bronze medal in women's 100m hurdles, improves her national record

At the ongoing FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, India's sensational track athlete Jyothi Yarraji has clinched a bronze medal in women's 100m hurdles.

In the final of the event, the talented hurdler improved her national record as she took just 12.78 seconds to finish the race in the third position on Friday, August 4.

Road to Budapest:

It is noteworthy that Yarraji clocked 12.82 seconds at the 2022 National Open Athletics Championships held in Bengaluru.

Despite her brilliant performance, the 23-year-old Jyothi Yarraji narrowly missed the qualification mark (12.77 seconds) for the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, she would aim to do well at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles went to Viktoria Forster of Slovakia who clocked 12.72 seconds. The Chinese athlete, Wu Yanni took 12.76 seconds to win the silver medal.

Meanwhile, in the men's 200m final, India's Amlan Borgohain grabbed the bronze medal, as he finished the race in 20.55 seconds. In this event, South African runner Tsebo Isadore Matsoso clinched the gold medal with a timing of 20.36 seconds. The silver medal went to Japan's Yudai Nishi, who took 20.46 seconds.

Currently, India is in the fourth position in the medals table, with 11 gold, five silver, and nine bronze medals at the World University Games.

Jyothi Yarraji a remarkable performer

The young athlete has been splendid in the 100m hurdles event. At the 25th Asian Athletics Championships, she came into the spotlight by claiming the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles. Despite the rainy condition of Bangkok, she took 13.09 seconds to finish in first position.

The best thing about the reigning Asian Champion is that she is consistent and keeps improving. At the 2023 National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, Jyothi Yarraji clinched gold with a timing of 12.92 seconds. Her next target would be to secure a podium finish at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.