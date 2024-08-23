"Worst telecast ever" - Fans fume over no live stream of Neeraj Chopra's event at Lausanne Diamond League

Indian fans were left disappointed and fuming with no live streaming or broadcast of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event. After securing a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, Chopra is set to continue his stellar form at the Lausanne Diamond League.

Fans who were eager to watch the Indian javelin star in action were left highly disappointed. The live streaming was supposed to be available on JioCinema but there was no stream of Neeraj's javelin throw. The fans took to social media to express their displeasure.

"These JioCinema guys will use his picture all day and just don’t telecast his event!" wrote a fan on X, formerly Twitter.

"Worst telecast ever @JioCinema kya rights liye hain bhai, they are showing at least 2-3 participants in each event...," wrote another fan.

"Dear @JioCinema don’t u think, we are more interested in watching @Neeraj_chopra1 performance than 3000m race or high jump or long jump in Diamond League," added a third.

"Jio cinema using #NeerajChopra face as a bait to trick people to watch live telecast.. I am watching since hlf n hour..and I haven't seen him throwing," wrote another.

"@JioCinema showing every event except #NeerajChopra Javelin throw. #Laus," posted a fan on X.

"What kinda stupidity is this @JioCinema? We are awake to see neeraj chopra event and been made to see everything other than the javellin match!" wrote a fan.

Neeraj Chopra falls short of the 90m mark at Lausanne Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra delivered an impressive performance at the Lausanne Diamond League Final but fell just short of the 90m mark with a season's best throw of 89.49 meters.

Despite his remarkable effort, Chopra ended up in second place behind Grenada’s Anderson Peters, who won with a record-breaking throw of 90.61m.

Chopra started with a modest 82.10m but steadily improved, hitting 83.21m in the second round and 83.13m in the third. He briefly moved into third place with an 85.58m throw but ultimately secured second with his final attempt.

