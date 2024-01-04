Sha'Carri Richardson, World Champion and one of America's most popular track and field athletes, recently gave fans a helpful piece of advice. The sprinter shared what her daily affirmation looked like, and the self-talk she engages in to propel herself to success.

Richardson, the sixth fastest woman on the all-time list for the 100m, has gained widespread popularity for her outspoken and honest ways. Arriving on the track with vibrant hair and her signature long nails, the American has been a staunch activist for self-expression and self-belief.

Recently, in a video collaboration with Nike Women, Sha'Carri Richardson revealed what she says to herself in the mirror every day, and encouraged fans to do the same.

“This is Sha'Carri Richardson by the way, if you didn't know, but I would say an affirmation that I literally look myself in the face every day, not even just a race day, and tell myself is, “you are you, and you are enough, and you are the best at being you,” so always remember that, always apply that, always love that. Peace, love and light.”

The video was posted on Nike Women's official Instagram channel with the caption,

“Your daily affirmation, courtesy of the one and only @itsshacarri. Share with a friend who's killing the game lately."

Sha'Carri Richardson’s stupendous comeback

For Sha'Carri Richardson, 2023 was the year of comebacks and redemption. While the year 2021 saw her get suspended due to marijuana usage, she didn't qualify for the World Championships in 2022 but 2023 was her time to shine.

Richardson kicked off last year with a phenomenal performance at the Miramar Invitational, where she clocked a stunning 10.57 (10.77 in still conditions) in the 100m. A month later, the 23-year-old laid hands on her first Diamond League victory when she raced to the win in Doha.

July saw Sha'Carri Richardson become the US National Champion in the 100m. In August, the sprinter claimed her first major international medal, as she finished on top of the podium in the 100m at the Budapest World Athletics Championships. Budapest also saw Richardson win a bronze in the 200m and a gold in the 4x100m relay.

2023 was a great year for the American off the track as well. Richards was awarded the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year, and the World Championships Track Performer Wing Award at the 2034 USATF Night of Legends. She also had the honor of having a track named after her in her hometown of Dallas.