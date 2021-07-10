Has Noah Lyles qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Noah Lyles has established himself as one of the top sprinters in the world currently. He is the fourth fastest 200m sprinter in the world with a personal best of 19.50 seconds.

Noah Lyles qualified for his debut Summer Games at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by clocking 19.74 seconds in the men's 200m at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021. The 24-year-old is a strong contender to win the Olympic gold in Japan.

Noah Lyles' road to Tokyo Olympics 2020

Noah Lyles is regarded as one of the top sprinters in track and field history. He first broke into the limelight when he won a gold and a silver in the 100m and 200m events respectively at the 2015 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships.

In 2016, the 24-year-old clinched gold medals in 100m and 4x100m men's relay, with timings of 10.17s and 38.93s respectively, at the World U20 Athletics Championships. That year, Noah Lyles competed in his first U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. He finished 4th in the 200m sprint and failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In 2017, Lyles won the first Diamond League title of his career in 200m with a timing of 20.00 seconds. He defended his Diamond League 200m title twice in 2018 and 2019. In the 2019 edition of the Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland, he recorded the fourth-fastest time ever in 200m by clocking 19.50 seconds.

At the 2018 IAAF Continental Cup, Noah Lyles won gold medals in 100m (10.01s) and 4x100m relay (38.05s). That year, the 24-year-old clinched his first national title in 100m with a timing of 9.88 seconds, his second personal best in 100m.

In the 2019 World Athletics Championships, Noah Lyles won the 200m and 4x100m men's relay in 19.83 seconds and 37.10 seconds respectively. He didn't compete in the 100m sprint in order to focus on 200m. The following year, Noah Lyles won five races in the 100m and 200m before the Coronavirus pandemic disrupted the entire season of 2020.

Noah Lyles recorded his first win of 2021 at the USATF Golden Games in California. He won the 200m sprint with a timing of 19.91 seconds. At the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021, he improved his time to 19.74 seconds and qualified for his debut Olympics.

Noah Lyles will compete in the 200m sprint and 4x100m men's relay at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Edited by SANJAY K K