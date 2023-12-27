Noah Lyles shares a glimpse of his weight-training session ahead of the 2024 season

Following an exceptional display of his top-notch athletics skills in the 2023 season, Noah Lyles is now gearing up to add more accolades to his name. The sprinter recently gave a glimpse of his weight-training session.

Last year, the American sprinter joined an elite five-member club, securing double gold (in the 100m and 200m races) at a single World Championship, with a remarkable performance in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The other members of the group include Maurice Greene (in 1999), Justin Gatlin (in 2005), Tyson Gay (in 2007), and Usain Bolt (2009, 2013 and 2015).

After a relaxed and rejuvenating off-season, the American favorite has hit the gym to hone his athletics skills. He shared a glimpse of the weight-training session, where he attempted a power clean lift of 125 kgs. The 26-year-old confidently lifted the bar and completed a single power clean exhibiting his impressive strength.

"Tied my max (125kg)," he wrote.

Other athletes present at the gym were seen praising him with claps.

Lyles secured the gold medal in the 100m event by setting a world lead after recording a time of 9.83 seconds. The world champion left his fellow teammate Erriyon Knighton behind to clinch the 200m world title by clocking an impressive 19.52 seconds.

Further, the sprinter went on to run the anchor leg for the American male squad in the men's 4x100m relay race, including Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, and Brandon Carnes. He led the team to the top position on the podium.

Noah Lyles expresses his dissatisfaction with six athletes being crowned at World Athletics Awards

Noah Lyles expresses his disagreement on the World Athletics Awards format.

Noah Lyles was honored with the World Athlete of the Year Award along with other six athletes, including Tigist Assefa, Yulimar Rojas, Mondo Duplantis, Faith Kipyegon, and Kelvin Kiptum.

Never in the history of the World Athletics Awards has there been an instance where more than one athlete - male and female - received the trophy. Also, the change in the format came at the last minute.

During a post-ceremony interview, Noah Lyles stated the athletes went into confusion as they were unaware of the change.

“Not what I expected to feel like. Nobody being prepared for what really happened tonight. I think everybody was caught off guard," said the sprinter. Especially when we heard all of our names being called one after the other, it was a little confusing in the moment of what was actually happening,” Lyles said.

"On one hand, I agree with the idea I just wish we knew that this is what was gonna happen, instead of having it happen after the five finalists who were chosen and then groups were gonna be made."