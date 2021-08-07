Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins the men's 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men's 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics, beating out Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot.

Ingebrigtsen also ensured Norway its second gold medal from athletics as he went past Cheruiyot on the final turn and won in 3:28.32. Cheruiyot won silver in 3:29.01 while British runner Josh Kerr edged out Abel Kipsang to win bronze in 3:29.05.

Jakob posing next to his Olympic record time at the Tokyo Olympics

In a fast race led from the front by the favorites Cheruiyot and Kipsang, all three medallists went under 3:30.

Adel Mechaal of Spain finished fifth while USA's Cole Hocker finished sixth.

Cole has been one of the most promising athletes in the leadup to the Summer Games. A teammate's comments on his Instagram page had triggered some ill-tempered exchanges with Matt Centrowitz, who he had outkicked in the trials to make the US team.

Matt Centrowitz, the Rio gold medallist in 1500m, was eliminated in the semi-finals in Tokyo. Nick Willis, who was at his fifth Olympics, was also eliminated in the semi-finals. Willis is a two-time Olympic medallist in the event, having won silver in Beijing 2008 and bronze in Rio 2016.

Abel Kipsang came to the Tokyo Olympics after a third-place finish in the Kenyan Olympic trials, behind Charles Simotwo and Kamar Etyang. Kipsang ran a fantastic semi-final to set an Olympic record of 3:31.65, but he let Josh Kerr pass him on the final straight.

Kamar eventually didn't make it to Tokyo since he didn't undergo the required three doping tests before the Olympics. Charles Simotwo was eliminated in the semi-finals, finishing sixth in the slower first heat.

Ethiopia's Geddes and Tefera didn't get past the semifinals either. However, the other runners who ran especially well in the semi-finals were Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman (who won his heat). Poland's Michal Rozmys was allowed to run in the finals despite finishing last in his semis, since he ran most of the way in one shoe after losing the other in the initial jostling.

Tokyo Olympics witnesses a change of guard

As with some other rising stars such as Athing Mu and Keely Hodgkinson, Jakob Ingebrigtsen is also very young at just 20. He is also the current Olympic record holder in 1500m.

