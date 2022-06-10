NYSPHSAA Track and Field Live Schedule: NYSPHSAA outdoor track and field championship order of events and live streaming details

The New York State Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and the NYSPHSAA Outdoor State Meet, is all set to enthrall fans after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Cicero-North Syracuse is in all readiness to host the NYSPHSAA Outdoor State Meet.

The best athletes from New York will battle it out in 38 events (19 boys and 19 girls) across Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.

The NYSPHSAA Outdoor State Meet is both a Division and a Federation final, one of its kind in the United States of America.

All the girls and boys events have been divided into two divisions, Division 1 and Division 2, respectively. The cut-off times for qualification have been intense and athletes have made sure to leave no stone unturned to qualify for the main events.

All athletes will be awarded medals for the Federation results and also for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

Event details of Outdoor State Meet

Young athletes will battle it out in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m (1,600m for boys), 3,000m (3,200m for boys), 100m hurdles (110m hurdles for boys), 400m hurdles, 2,000m steeplechase (3,000m steeplechase for boys), long jump, triple jump, high jump, pole vault, shot put, discus throw, pentathlon, 4x100m, 4x400m and 4x800m events.

You can check out the NYSPHSAA schedule here.

Live streaming details of NYSPHSAA Outdoor State Meet

The results of the New York State Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be given on LeoneTiming.com.

There will be live streaming of the Outdoor State Meet at NFHS.com (via a subscription). MileSplit will also have live streaming of the event and fans who have subscribed to it can catch all the action.

Tickets details, timing for NYSPHSAA Track and Field

Fans interested in watching the action from the Cicero-North Syracuse can purchase tickets from GoFan (https://gofan.co). The General Admission ticket prices start at $10.00.

The gates open at 10.30 am (local time).

All field events begin at 11.00 am (local time) and the track events commence at 12.30 pm (local time).

There will be a medal ceremony after each and every final event.

