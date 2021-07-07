Obama, Bush or Clinton: Who had the most successful Olympics tenure?

Three US Presidents - Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton - each bore witness to two Olympic games during their tenures.

The USA has topped the total medal tally at every Summer Olympics since the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. This implies that in each of the three Presidents' tenures, the United States of America consistently won the most number of medals.

The USA has continually produced numerous, highly talented Olympians like Michael Phelps, Florence Griffith-Joyner, Mark Spitz, Simone Biles and Carl Lewis, to name a few.

The political success of the three Presidents would be a debate for the ages, but who had the most Olympic success? Let's dive right in.

Bill Clinton - 1996 Atlanta Olympics and 2000 Sydney Olympics

Muhammad Ali lights the torch at the XXVI Summer Olympic Games, Atlanta, Georgia

With the USA topping the total medal tally and the number of gold medals won, both these editions of the Olympic Games were huge successes for the country. The games featured some notable names such as Michael Johnson, Carl Lewis, Teresa Edwards, Alvin Harrison and Amy Van Dyken.

1996 Atlanta Olympics

Carl Lewis at the XXVI Summer Olympic Games

The 1996 Atlanta Olympics went down in the history of the quadrennial event as one of the most extravagant spectacles of all time. Bruce Baumgartner bore the American flag at the opening ceremony, while Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic torch.

For the first time in Olympic history, all 197 recognized National Olympic Committees were represented at the Games. Four new events - beach volleyball, mountain biking, lightweight rowing and women's football - were included in the Olympics for the first time.

Michael Johnson ahead of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

The USA contingent boasted a 646-stong unit, consisting of 375 men and 271 women. The late, great Michael Johnson was the tale of the tape at the event. He became the only male athlete to win the 200m and 400m event, while breaking both records at the time in his iconic golden Nike boots.

“Opting for gold shoes could have been considered downright cocky, but I was confident and never doubted my ability to deliver gold medals to match my shimmering footwear” - Michael Johnson in his book 'Gold Rush'.

Both Carl Lewis and Bruce Baumgartner competed at their last Olympic games. Lewis won his ninth gold medal in the Long Jump event, which was his fourth straight win in the event.

USA secured a total medal tally of a whopping 101 medals. This included 44 gold medals, 32 silver medals and 16 bronze medals.

2000 Sydney Olympics

Muhammad Ali passes the Olympic torch for the 2000 Sydney Olympics to Nova Perris

The first Olympic Games of the 21st century witnessed the celebration of Australian history, with a point of focus on the Aboriginal culture and contribution. The US contingent comprised of 586 athletes, including 333 men and 253 women who took part in 31 different events.

The Sydney edition of the Olympic Games features several new events such as men’s and women’s taekwondo, trampoline, triathlon, and synchronized diving. Other new women’s events included weightlifting, modern pentathlon, and pole vault.

Tom Dolan at the XXVII Olympic Summer Games, Sydney 2000

Marion Jones was the biggest name at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, winning a record five track and field medals at a single Olympics. However, in 2007, she admitted to using banned substances and returned all her medals. The Williams sisters won their first doubles gold at the Sydney Olympics.

Michael Johnson ended his athletic career after winning the 400m gold. A highly anticipated 200m title defense fell short as Johnson sustained an injury mid-race. Maurice Green, however won both the 100m and 200m events.

The medal tally for the American contingent totaled at 93 medals - 37 gold, 24 silver and 32 bronze medals. Although he did not win a medal, the 2000 Sydney Olympics gave the world a glimpse of a 15-year-old Michael Phelps.

A 15-year-old Michael Phelps at the 2000 Sydney Olympics

The Clinton era: 194 total medals (81 gold, 56 silver and 48 bronze)

George W. Bush - 2004 Athens Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics

Michael Phelps at the 200m freestyle event at the 2004 Athens Olympics

The Athens 2004 Olympic Games marked the beginning of the Phelps era of Olympic dominance. With Michael Phelps being a dominant contributor of gold medals, President Bush stands a fighting chance in the Sportskeeda contest of American Presidents.

Apart from Michael Phelps, the American contingent boasted the talents of Justin Gatlin, Shawn Crawford, Kerri Walsh, Serena Williams and Jeremy Wariner to name a few.

2004 Athens Olympics

Justin Gatlin at the men's 200m Medal Ceremony

At the 25th edition of the modern Olympic Games, the quadrennial event returned to the birthplace of the ancient games. The US contingent at the event consisted of 533 competitors, a total of 279 male athletes and 254 female athletes. They competed in 254 different events.

Swimming once again added the highest number of medals to the total tally, with Michael Phelps bagging a record-tying eight medals (six gold and two bronze). In athletics, a young Justin Gatlin won the 100m, while Shawn Crawford won the 200m event for the United States.

Shawn Crawford at the men's 4x100m Relay Round 1

A record 201 national Olympic committees were represented with nearly 11,100 athletes. USA topped the medal tally yet again with 101 total medals which consisted of 36 gold medals, 39 silver medals and 26 bronze medals.

2008 Beijing Olympics

2008 Beijing Olympics : Opening Ceremony

For the first time ever, China hosted the Olympic games in 2008. The Bird's Nest National stadium fetched a ton of praise for its facilities and won awards for the same.

With a total of 588 athletes (310 men and 286 women), the American contingent promised greatness. The spotlight was on Michael Phelps yet again and he delivered with an incredible record eight gold medals, surpassing Mark Spitz's record of seven.

Natalie Coughlin was yet another highlight of the Beijing Olympics with a record six medals, the most by any female swimmer. The American swimmers stole the show yet again with 31 total medals.

Both the men's and women's 4x400m relay teams won gold, just as both basketball teams took home the championships.

Natalie Coughlin

Although USA did not win the most number of gold medals, they still topped the total medal tally list with 112 medals (36 gold, 39 silver, 37 bronze).

The Bush era: 213 total medals (72 gold, 78 silver and 63 bronze)

Barack Obama - 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics

2012 London Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

The biggest names of the Olympic Games in the Barack Obama era were Michael Phelps (shocker!), Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Ashton Eaton, Serena Williams and Allyson Felix.

2012 London Olympics

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time

London became the first city to host the Olympic games thrice, in 2012. The same total number of national Olympic committees (204) participated at the London Olympics.

For the first time in US Olympic history, the contingent of 530 consisted of more female athletes (268) than male athletes (262). The swimmers shone yet again, with Missy Franklin, Allison Schmitt and Ryan Lochte each winning a total of five medals.

Michael Phelps, however, was the story of the event yet again, winning four golds and two silver medals. This upped his personal medal tally to 22 medals, making him the most decorated Olympian in history, with 18 golds, two silvers and two bronzes.

Allyson Felix at the 2012 London Olympics 200m event

Allyson Felix was the most successful track and field athlete with three gold medals. Serena Williams won her first Olympic singles title.

At the top of both the medal tally and gold medals won, team USA made a triumphant return home. Out of 104 total medals, 46 were gold, 28 silver and 30 bronze.

2016 Rio Olympics

The sun sculpture at the Opening Ceremony Rio 2016 Olympic Games

The first Olympic games to take place in the South American continent was the 28th edition of the quadrennial spectacle. The 2016 Rio Olympics proved to be the most successful non-boycotted Games for a US team in history.

A 19-year-old Simone Biles was the talk of the town when she became the most successful gymnast in the history of the event, winning four gold medals. Michael Phelps bettered his Olympic prowess with five golds and one silver medal.

Simone Biles at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Katie Ledecky was another popular name in the headlines after winning four gold medals and a new world record in the 800m freestyle final. Both men's and women's basketball teams defended their titles from the 2012 London Olympics.

With a massive total of 121 total medals, 46 of them were gold, 37 silver and 38 bronze.

The Obama era - 225 total medals (92 gold, 65 silver and 68 bronze)

This officially makes the 44th President of the United States of America the most successful President at the Olympics.

