Olympian Anju Bobby George reveals she reached the summit with a single kidney

Indian Olympian Anju Bobby George, who was a bronze medalist in the long jump at the 2003 World Athletics Championship, has revealed on her official Twitter handle that she had achieved all the success in her career with a single kidney. The long jump champion also revealed that she had to face a lot of restrictions, including being allergic to painkillers, but still made it to the top.

The 43-year-old retired athlete became a world Champion in the IAAF World Athletics final in 2005, the only one to achieve the feat from India. Covering the distance of 6.70m, Anju Bobby George Bobby George was the only athlete from India to win a medal in the 2003 World Championships as well, and the record stays intact to date. In the 2004 Athens Olympics, she attained the 5th position with a personal best score of 6.83.

Anju Bobby George took to her Twitter to make the stunning revelation while also expressing her gratitude for her coach and husband, Robert Bobby George, for his support and guidance. Robert has been a former national champion in triple jump himself.

We are proud of you: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Responding to her tweet, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju praised Anju's hard work and sheer determination to bring laurels to India.

“Anju, it’s your hard work, grit and determination to bring laurels for India supported by the dedicated coaches and the whole technical backup team. We are so proud of you being the only Indian so far to win a medal in the World Athletic Championship!” the minister tweeted.

While speaking to the PTI, Anju Bobby George said that she made use of this pandemic season to motivate the athletes of the current generation, who are not being able to train due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The general perception of the people is that I have a perfect body. But the fact is that I have achieved all the success in my field by overcoming all difficulties. I hope that sharing of my experience will help motivate all aspiring sportspersons," Anju said.

Anju Bobby George came to know she was living with a single kidney back in 2001 in Bengaluru during a health check-up before leaping into history. Later on, she had also struggled with fatigue right before the Paris World Athletics Championship but had managed to overcome the odds and secure a bronze medal there.

Anju Bobby George spoke on her difficulties and revealed that her husband kept her motivated and offered her his kidney as well.

"It was shocking news for me. But Bobby (husband) motivated me to continue my career and achieve success. He even offered his kidney if I face any problem."

Showing such sheer determination despite facing roadblocks in her personal life, Anju Bobby George remained consistent with her performances and stands as the nation's most inspirational athlete of all time.