Panjab University emerge as champions at the inaugural Khelo India University Games 2020

Panjab university lifted the coveted trophy of the inaugural Khelo India University Games

What’s the story?

Panjab University got the better of Savitribai Phule Pune University with a final desperate effort to be crowned champions in the first edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in Bhubaneshwar.

In case you did not know

The Khelo India university games took place from February 21 to March 1 at Bhubaneshwar’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). Athletes from more than 100 universities from all over the country had participated in the event, which displayed 17 different sports.

The heart of the matter

Panjab University was lagging behind Pune University by one gold on the penultimate day. However, they managed to clinch two golds in boxing to outclass Pune who were able to secure only one gold on the final day of the KIUG.

The two commanding universities finished with 17 gold medals each. But Panjab University, with a total count of 46 medals (19 silver, 10 bronze) as against Pune's 37 (11 silver, 9 bronze), clinched the trophy. Punjabi University, Patiala finished the second runners-up with a total medal tally of 33 (13g, 6s, 14b).

What’s next?

After the successful first edition of the KIUG, players are hopeful of the country organizing these games regularly and providing a platform to the young athletes who can then go a long way to represent India in major international tournaments including the Olympics and emerge medal-winners.

