Paralympics 2021: 3 best throws by javelin gold medal hopeful Devendra Jhajharia

Para javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia is all set to represent India at Tokyo Paralympics 2021. Jhajharia lost his left hand at the age of eight after touching an electric wire while climbing a tree. Doctors were unable to save the limb and it was amputated. Due to his disability, he competes in F46 events, which are field events reserved for para-athletes with upper limb deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement.

Devendra Jhajharia is the first Indian to win two gold medals at the Paralympics. He broke the world record at the 2004 Athens Games when he hurled the javelin at a distance of 62.15m to win gold. 12 years later, he broke his own record at the Rio Paralympics with a throw of 63.97m and clinched his second Paralympic gold medal.

Here is a look at the three best javelin throws by Devendra Jhajharia

#1. 63.97m throw at Rio Paralympics

Devendra Jhajharia became the most successful Indian paralympian when he clinched his second gold medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. He recorded a throw of 63.97m in the final to break his own world record and finish at the top of the podium. The win came after a 12-year wait as the F46 category was not part of the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Games.

#2. 59.77m throw at Athens Games

Devendra Jhajharia won his first Paralympic gold medal when he was only 23. At the 2004 Athens Games, the Indian recorded a throw of 59.77m to create a new world record and win his first gold.

#3. 59.06m throw at 2015 IPC World Athletic Championships

Devendra Jhajharia won a silver medal at the 2015 IPC World Athletic Championships with a throw of 59.06m, finishing behind China's Guo Chunliang. It was Jhajharia's second medal at the event, after his gold at the 2013 PC World Athletic Championships.

Edited by SANJAY K K