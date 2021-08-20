Paralympics 2021: Yogesh Kathuniya's story of grit and determination

Yogesh Kathuniya is a men’s discus thrower in the F56 category, who will represent India at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

It was not an easy childhood for Yogesh. At the very young age of eight, he suffered a paralytic attack. The attack left him with marred limb coordination.

While this devastating setback must have dissuaded most, it could not stop him from achieving his dreams.

Yogesh Kathuniya's introduction to sports

A bright kid with a tenacity to grasp, Kathuniya developed an interest in javelin throw and gradually became passionate towards the sport. Although it was initially difficult for Yogesh to overcome the attack that he suffered, it never bothered the young Delhi boy.

Kathuniya wanted to try his hands at different sports and started practicing discus throw as well. Within no time, Yogesh became equally engrossed in both sports.

Yogesh was always a boy with big dreams. During his school days, there weren't proper coaching facilities available. He found it difficult to improve his skills and performances due to lack of facilities.

After completing his secondary education, Yogesh Kathuniya enrolled in Delhi University's Kirori Mal College. During his college days several coaches noticed his skills. He soon started honing his skills under the tutelage of coach Satyapal Singh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

India’s #YogeshKathuniya won the silver medal in men’s discus throw F56 category with a throw of 42.05m at the World Para Athletics Championships. With this he also won a 2020 Paralympic quota. @BhyanEkta also won a quota in women’s club throw F51.

Many Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/4R24VP0nND — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) November 12, 2019

Yogesh Kathuniya's achievements

His true moment of reckoning came last year, when Yogesh Kathuniya participated in his first-ever international competition. Yogesh became an inspiration for billions with his incredible achievements in track and field events.

Yogesh shattered the world record in the men’s Discus F36 category. He cleared a distance of 45.18m and surpassed the world record of 42.96m set by China’s Cuiqing Li in 2017 to win the gold at the Para-athletics Grand Prix in Berlin.

He also won the silver medal in men’s discus throw F56 category event with a throw of 42.05m at the World Para Athletics Championships.

According to the International Paralympic Association, the F36 classification that Yogesh broke the record in includes para-athletes with coordination impairments in all four limbs.

In 2019, Yogesh claimed the bronze medal in the men's discus throw F56 final at the Dubai World Para Athletics Championships to qualify for the Paralympic Games. The 23-year-old hurled the discus to a distance of 42.51m in his sixth attempt to attain the podium finish.

What next for Yogesh Kathuniya?

Yogesh’s story is an inspiration for millions. Yogesh's grit and determination will be his greatest asset when he takes the field at the Tokyo Paralympics, the grandest stage for any para athlete.

