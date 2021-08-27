Paris Diamond League 2021: Preview, when and where to watch on TV, event timings, tickets and live streaming details

Although the Olympics are over, the excitement is still high as Paris Diamond League 2021 promises some big names competing at the Charlety Stadium on Saturday (August 28). America’s Allyson Felix in 400m and Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 100m will be in action at Wanda DL.

By winning bronze in 400m and gold in 4x400m in Tokyo in August, Felix became the most successful female athlete in Olympic history, with eleven podiums including seven victories.

Allyson Felix has become a role model for many women through her commitments. The mother of a three-year-old daughter (Camryn), she fought so that the motherhood of high-level athletes is no longer penalized by sponsors. Instead, she has become a valuable asset.

With a timing of 49:96 seconds (two-tenths more than her personal best), the American sprinter will have a hard time facing Dominican Marileidy Paulino (49:20), silver in Tokyo, and Jamaica’s Stephenie McPherson (49:34).

The best of Jamaica, Great Britain and Switzerland go head-to-head in the women's 100m in the Paris DL (@MEETINGPARIS) 🔥



🇯🇲 Elaine Thompson-Herah

🇯🇲 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

🇯🇲 Shericka Jackson



🇬🇧 Dina Asher-Smith

🇬🇧 Daryll Neita



🇨🇭 Ajla Del Ponte

🇨🇭 Mujinga Kambundji pic.twitter.com/XfALzkoGUr — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 26, 2021

Paris will also have the honor of welcoming another GOAT in Shell-Ann at the Wanda Diamond League. Mommy Rocket, as she is known, finished second in Tokyo behind two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. Elaine will also be contesting on Saturday. Add Shericka Jackson, who won bronze at the Olympics, and it will be a replay of the Tokyo Games.

Germany’s Sebastian Vetter will also be in action at the Paris Diamond League in the javelin event. He would like to forget the horrors of the Tokyo Olympics when he returns to the track with his spear.

When and where to watch Paris Diamond League 2021

The Paris Diamond League 2021 will be broadcast live on several mediums.

The Diamond League’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/diamondleague/videos) will live stream Paris Diamond League 2021. Several broadcasters across the continent will have a live telecast of the Wanda Diamond League 2021 as well.

Wanda Diamond League YouTube/Facebook: Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela.

USA: All Diamond League meets will be telecast live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock and NBC Sports Network.

Canada: CBC Sports.

UK: The BBC has the rights to all Diamond League meets and the action will be live on TV on BBC1, BBC2, or its on-demand BBC iPlayer service.

Switzerland: SRG

Australia: Fox Sports

Denmark: Nent

Iceland: Nordic Entertainment

Norway: NRK

Italy and the Vatican City: Sky

Germany: Sky Deutschland

New Zealand: Spark

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

France, Monaco: CANAL +

Singapore: Starhub

African continent: Supersport

Event timings, ticket details Paris Diamond League 2021

On the program:

Women: 100m / 400m / 3000m / 100m hurdles / 400m hurdles / Height / Disc

Man: 200m / 800m / 110m hurdles / 3000m steeplechase / Pole / Triple jump / Javelin

Timings (in local time):

Doors open: 1:00 p.m.

Competition start: 2:00 p.m.

Schedule in local time

Ticket prices:

The ticket prices for the Paris Diamond League is €60 for Category 1, while €25 for Category 2.

Edited by Diptanil Roy