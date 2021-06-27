PT Usha's 5 greatest performances 

The "queen of Indian track and field" PT Usha turns 56 today. At the peak of her career, the 'Payyoli Express' was one of the most dominant athletes in Asia. After sprint legend Milkha Singh, it was the rise of PT Usha that gave India hope of winning medals in international track events.

Usha made her Olympic debut at the tender of 16 when she represented India at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. With her debut at the Games, she became India’s youngest Olympian, a record that stands to this very day. By the time she hung her boots, PT Usha had won more than a hundred international medals and conquered several national records.

A look back at the 5 greatest moments from the career of PT Usha

5. Silver medals at 1982 Asian Games

PT Usha first came into the limelight when she clinched silver medals in the 200m and 100m at the 1982 Asian Games hosted in New Delhi. The Indian sprinter clocked a time of 11.95 seconds in 100m and finished second behind the Philippines' Lydia de Vega, who recorded a time of 11.76 seconds.

In the 200m final, PT Usha finished just behind Japan's Hiromi Isozaki. The Japanese sprinter clocked 24.22 seconds, while the Indian took 24.32 seconds to finish the race.

4. Four golds and a silver at 1986 Asian Games

After her two silvers, PT Usha was the peak of her powers when the Asian Games were hosted in Jakarta in 1986. The Indian sprint queen won a record four golds, in 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay, proving her mettle.

By then, PT Usha and Lydia de Vega had developed a rivalry. While Lydia de Vega once again clinched gold in the 100m, Usha left her rival behind in 200m to claim gold. Usha clocked 23.44 seconds to win the 200m final, which was a games record at the time.

The 400m final was special for India as not only did Usha clinch gold, but she also edged out fellow Indian Shiny Abraham to come first. India thereby had a rare '1-2' in a track and field event.

Usha and Abraham soon combined with MD Valsamma and Vandana Rao as the four Indian women ran in the 4x100m relay final to clinch gold. The Indian quartet clocked 3:34.58 as Usha became part of yet another games record.

"I must say I am satisfied with what I have achieved. All that I aimed for, except the Olympic medal, I achieved," PT Usha on her dream run at the 1986 Asian games.

Also read: Breaking PT Usha's 23-yr-old 200m meet record, Tokyo Olympics hopeful Dhanalakshmi is sprinting her way to glory

3. Three silvers at 1990 Beijing Asian games

While PT Usha was not at her very best in the Beijing Asian games of 1990, she was still able to clinch three silver medals.

The supreme sprinter finished second in 400m behind China's Li Guilian. She then teamed up with Kutty Saramma, Ashwini Nachappa and Zenia Ayrton for the 4x100m relay. In the final, the Indian women clocked 44.99 seconds and finished second behind the Chinese.

Usha was hungry for more success. For the 4x400m relay she was in the company of Kutty Saramma, Shantimol Philips and Pranati Mishra. The Indians were yet again left behind by the Chinese but not by much. The Chinese clocked 3:33.57, while the Indians managed a time of 3:38.45. PT Usha finished the games with three silvers.

2. Four golds and one silver at 1989 Asian Athletic Championships

The 1989 Asian Athletic Championships were held in New Delhi. And much like how she had thrilled Indian fans seven years ago at the 1982 Asian Games, PT Usha produced a string of performances that left the home crowd exhilarated.

At the 1989 Asian Athletic Championships, Usha claimed four golds and one silver. It could have been five golds had Usha been a tad quicker in the 100m final. She clocked 11.74 seconds to win silver, just 0.08 seconds behind Zang Caihua of China who won gold.

But silver only galvanized Usha's intent as she then went on to claim gold in the 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay.

Fourth place finish at the 1984 Olympics

PT Usha could not claim a medal at the Los Angeles Olympics 1984, but her run in the final of the 400m hurdles final is considered one of the best displays by an Indian athlete on the world stage.

Usha cruised to the final with an impressive run of 55.54 seconds in the semifinal, a new Commonwealth record. The final was a thrilling affair and a photofinish!

After a false start in the final, Usha was slow off the blocks the second time around. But she caught up with the chasing pack and almost left Cristieana Cojocaru of Romania behind. When the two runners crossed the finish line, the replay of the finish was played to decide the bronze medal. The announcer soon declared that Usha had finished fourth, just 0.01 seconds behind Cojocaru.

It was a heart-breaking loss for PT Usha and India, but the run remains her best ever performance.

Also read: PT Usha and the pursuit of excellence

Edited by Parimal Dagdee