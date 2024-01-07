"Putting the WIN in winter" - Karsten Warholm trains in -21 degrees weather

Karsten Warholm, Olympic gold-medalist, and 3-time World Champion, has been a record-breaking athlete on the track, and he recently proved exactly why. Sharing a sneak of his training session, the Norwegian athlete revealed that his grueling workouts even included running on a snowed-in ground with -21° temperature.

Warholm, who first broke onto the track and field scene as a junior in 2013, has since then achieved many great things. The athlete has set multiple world records in his specialty event, the 400m hurdles, alongside claiming golds at various big league competitions.

Now, with the 2024 Paris Olympics approaching fast, the 27-year-old has upped the ante when it comes to his training sessions in a bid to defend his 400m hurdles gold from Tokyo 2020.

In a video that Karsten Warholm shared on his social media, fans can see him getting ready to run on a ground that is covered in at least a foot of snow. A thin lane has been plowed for Warholm to run, and the athlete himself is dressed in only shorts and a beanie, foregoing the t-shirt.

Before he begins to run, the Norwegian slaps his chest and legs a few times and takes off at a breakneck speed. As his run finishes, the hurdler crashes into a pile of snow on the other end of the ground.

Warholm captioned the video,

“Putting the WIN in WINTER! -21 but no excuses.”

Karsten Warholm’s journey as an athlete

Karsten Warholm first caught the attention of audiences when he claimed eight gold medals at the Norwegian Youth Indoors Championships. Later that same year, he won gold in the Octathlon event at the 2013 World Youth Championships.

After a few more impressive performances at the junior level, Warhold stormed the senior circuit in 2016. That year he reached the semi-finals in the 400m hurdles at the Rio Olympics and set a new Norwegian record in the same event with a time of 48.84.

2017 saw Karsten Warholm storm to his first major international title at the World Athletics Championships in his specialty event. 2018 saw him win the European Championships before he went on to clinch the gold at both the World Championships and the Diamond League in 2019.

2021 was a memorable year for the Norwegian as he won the Olympics, and the Diamond League and set two world records in the 400m hurdles, the latter of which was a 45.94 that stands to date.