Quarter-miler Jisna, triple jumper Kamalraj in team for Asian Junior Championships

The Indian team consists of 30 junior men and 21 junior women athletes.

New Delhi. Quarter-miler Jisna Mathew, triple jumper Kamalraj Kanagraj, shot putter Ashish Bhalothia and Ashish Jhakhar are some of the top names in the 51-member Indian contingent selected for 18th Asian Junior Athletics Championships to be held at Gifu, Japan from 7-10 June 2018.

Having finished overall third with 17 medals that included seven gold, four silver and six bronze medals at the last edition of the championships in Vietnam two years ago, India is hopeful of improving its ranking this year as a result of rising number of talented athletes at the junior level.

“We have a good number of upcoming junior athletes. A lot of these juniors are part of our core group and they train in senior camps. Sreeshankar, Jisna and Kamalraj have also competed at senior level and performed well. We are expecting a good show from our athletes in Gifu,” said CK Valson, Secretary AFI.

Jisna Mathew, a PT Usha trainee with a personal best of 52.65s, has won a senior Asian championships bronze medal and represented India at the IAAF World Championships in 2017. She was also part of the Indian women’s 4x400m relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In triple jump, Tamil Nadu’s Kamalraj with a personal best of 16.41 has emerged as one of the most promising junior athletes. At the senior level, Kamalraj represented India at 2018 Asian Indoors in Iran earlier this year and bagged a silver medal with a jump of 16.23m.