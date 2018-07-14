Rabat Diamond League 2018: Neeraj Chopra to fight for gold -- Telecast, date, start time and where to watch online

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview

Neeraj Chopra

One-and-a-half months after finishing sixth at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra will get a chance for redemption when he takes part at the Rabat Diamond League in Morocco on Friday night. It was a rather off day for the former world junior champion, who had otherwise dazzled in every competition that he had appeared in until then.

Chopra, all of 20, justified all the faith in him when he hurled the javelin to a distance of 86.47m at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, falling short of his personal best record by just 0.01m. That made him the first ever gold medallist in that discipline from India as the Panipat-born star created history.

The ever-improving Chopra took it one step further when the Diamond League season began in Doha in May. At the Qatari capital, he truly established himself as one of the top contenders of the biggest prizes in his sport when he ended fourth in a field that had the likes of Olympic champion Thomas Rohler and the world champion Johannes Vetter, among others.

The Indian youngster achieved a massive distance of 87.43m to register his personal best throw. Chopra was edged by the German trio of Vetter, Rohler and Andreas Hofmann -- the gold, silver and the bronze medallists respectively at Doha.

It was in his next outing at Eugene that there was a remarkable dip in his form in a low scoring field and he could throw only 80.81m.

Chopra, who is undergoing training in Finland, is now back to set it right at Rabat. He will still have his task cut out as Rohler and Hofmann will be there. Along with them, the 2017 World Championships silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch too will be there. Nonetheless, the quality of competition will surely inspire Chopra to raise his level and produce his very best after a long rest.

Following are the details of Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw tonight

Tournament name: Rabat Diamond League 2018

Date: July 14, 2018

Time: 01:04am IST

Broadcast: None

Live-stream: Diamond League official website (https://www.diamondleague.com/livestream/