Rome Diamond League 2022: When and where to watch, event timings, preview, tickets, live streaming details

The Rome Diamond League 2022 will kick off on June 9 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy. Also known as the Golden Gala, the Diamond League is the fifth on the circuit.

There will be 14 events in total at the Golden Gala - seven each for men and women.

A host of stars will descend on Rome and the competition is expected to be top-class. All eyes will be on Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah as she participates in the 200m event.

Thompson-Herah will be up against double Olympic 400m gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo and world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith.

The event will also feature heavyweights such as USA's Allyson Felix and Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson.

In the men’s 100m event, Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley will be in action in the Rome Diamond League for the first time since his 400m win in 2018. Home-favorite and Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs will not be in action after withdrawing from the event due to an injury.

In the high jump, local fan favorite Gianmarco Tamberi will be hoping for a memorable outing. However, Tokyo Olympic joint gold medalist and friend Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim will not be in action at the Rome Diamond League.

The Netherlands’ Femke Bol is touted to be the favourite in the 400m hurdles event. She will be challenged by USA’s Shamier Little and Ukraine’s Anna Ryzhykova.

Olympic champion Athing Mu will also be closely watched in the 800m event as she prepares for her first Diamond League meeting this season.

When and where to watch Rome Diamond League & live streaming details

The action will begin at 18.30 local time (GMT +2) with the men's discus and the main programme kicks off at 20.00 with the women's 400m hurdle event.

The Rome Diamond League will be live-streamed on the Diamond League's official YouTube channel. Leading broadcasters across the world will also have a live telecast of the Diamond League.

Live results will also be updated on the official Diamond League page. Social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter will have regular updates.

You can see the broadcast details of the Rome Diamond League below:

Wanda Diamond League YouTube/Facebook: Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela

NBC Sports, USATF TV+ / RunnerSpace +PLUS, Peacock Premium: The United States of America

BBC: United Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Ireland

Viacom 18: India

Sky/Rai: Italy and Vatican City

CBC: Canada

Cineplex: Thailand

Flow Sports: West Indies Islands

Fox Sports: Australia

Measat: Malaysia

Sky Mexico: Mexico

Sky Deutschland: Germany

SRG: Switzerland

Starhub: Singapore

Supersport: African continent

Tickets for the Rome Diamond League are on sale on the Ticketone.it website. The organizers are also running many promotions and membership activities to help fans get the best viewing experience.

Event timings of Rome Diamond League

The Rome Diamond League commences with the men's discus throw event at 18:30 hrs local time and ends with the men's 100m event close to 22:00 hrs.

(All timings in Rome local time)

18:30: Men's discus

19:15: Men's shot put

19:35: Women's pole vault

19:55: Men's high jump

20:03: Women's 400m hurdles

20:13: Men's 400m

20:21: Women's 1500m

20:38: Women's long jump

20:42: Women's 800m

20:51: Men's 3000m steeplechase

21:08: Women's 200m

21:15: Men's 5000m

21:37: Women's 100m hurdles

21:52: Men's 100m

