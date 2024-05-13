27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024: Day 2 Schedule, order of events, and where to watch - May 13

Day 2 at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 will see three qualifying round events and 11 medal events take place.

The Men's 100m Hurdles, Women's 100m Hurdles, Men's Discus Throw, Women's Shot Put, Men's High Jump, Women's High Jump, Men's 200m, Women's 200m, Men's 800m, Women's 800m, and Men's 8000m will be the 11 medal events on Day 1 of the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024.

Muhammed Anees Yahiya will compete in the Men's Long Jump, while Nayana James and Shaili Singh will fight for the gold medal in the Women's Long Jump event.

Fans can look forward to Day 2's events with a few players hopeful of breaching the Olympic Qualification mark.

27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024: Schedule, order of events, and match timings (All are in IST)

Forenoon Session

Men's 110m Hurdles (Decathlon) - 6:15 AM

Men's 110m Hurdles (Round 1) - 6:40 AM

Men's Discus Throw (Decathlon) - 7:00 AM

Women's 100m Hurdles (Round 1) - 7:15 AM

Men's Pole Vault (Decathlon) - 7:45 AM

Afternoon Session

Men's Long Jump (Qualifying Rounds 1 & 2) - 5:40 PM

Men's Discus Throw (Final) - 5:50 PM

Men's High Jump (Final) - 6:00 PM

Women's 100m Hurdles (Final) - 7:00 PM

Women's Shot Put (Final) - 7:10 PM

Women's Long Jump (Final) - 7:15 PM

Men's 110 Hurdles (Final) - 7:20 PM

Men's Javelin Throw (Decathlon) - 7:30 PM

Women's 200m (Final) - 7:45 PM

Men's 200m (Final) - 7:55 PM

Women's 800m (Final) - 8:10 PM

Men's 800m (Final) - 8:20 PM

Men's 5000m (Final) - 8:30 PM

Men's 1500m (Decathlon) - 8:55 PM

27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024: Where to watch?

The 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 will be live-streamed on the Athletics Federation of India's official YouTube channel. However, the events won't be live on TV.