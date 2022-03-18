Russian, Belarusian athletes to be banned from Diamond League

The Diamond League has banned Russian Authorized Neutral Athletes (ANA) and Belarusian athletes from all upcoming track and field competitions "for the foreseeable future" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia initiated a 'military operation' in Ukraine on February 24 after days of escalating tensions between the two neighboring nations. Russia launched a full-scale invasion that opened with air missile strikes before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east, and south.

Diamond League organizers said:

"The Wanda Diamond League meetings accepted the recommendation of the board that Authorized Neutral Athletes (ANA) and Belarus athletes be excluded from all Diamond League meetings for the foreseeable future. This recommendation... reflects the practical and logistical issues meetings may face if ANA athletes from Russia and athletes from Belarus were to be invited to compete."

IOC urges international sporting federations to relocate or cancel events planned in Russia, Belarus

Russia has been in the headlines for nearly two weeks following its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 that has led to the killing of thousands of locals and millions being forced to flee their homes.

Earlier, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had called on international sporting federations to reschedule, relocate, or cancel any sporting events that were slated to take place in Russia and Belarus.

The IOC's executive board has also recommended that international federations and organizations "not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials" in any competition.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has banned shooters from Russia and Belarus from all shooting events. Russian and Belarusian athletes have also been banned from international events by the governing bodies for badminton, rowing, and skiing in the latest round of similar sanctions in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine.

