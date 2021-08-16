Shaili Singh: All you need to know about India's gold medal-winning prospect at the upcoming U-20 World Athletics Championships

Shaili Singh is one of India's shining stars in the athletics junior level competitions. The long jumper has been terrific this year and is one of India's gold medal prospects at the upcoming U-20 World Athletics Championships.

Her rise to the top has been solely based on the sheer hard work she has put in. Ahead of the World Championships, here's a look at a few things you need to know about Shaili Singh.

After the #Olympics, the youngsters are all set for their biggest event! 💪

The World Athletics U20 Championships will be held from the 17th- 22nd August in Nairobi.



And our young star, Shaili Singh is the one to watch out for!



#Cheer4India #worldchampionships#Athletics pic.twitter.com/qeh8vvZpD1 — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) August 13, 2021

#1 Shaili Singh is coached by Indian legend Anju Bobby George and her husband

Shaili Singh has learned a lot from her legendary mentors. The teenage sensation is trained by Anju Bobby George and her husband Robert George. World Championships bronze medalist Anju has posted several times on her social media about how proud she is of Shaili's achievements.

The 17-year-old was spotted by Anju's husband, Robert, at the 2017 Junior National Championships in Manglagiri. The Ranchi native finished fifth in that event, but her determination to be a world-class long jumper caught Robert's eye.

She has since trained under the couple, who have guided her to the world number one position in the U-18 category.

So proud of Shaili's feat! A jump of 6.48m to create a new NR, and up her U-20 world ranking to No. 1( U-18 youth category).



This is an extremely emotional moment for all us, considering all the hard work and effort we have put in to come this far. Onwards and upwards! pic.twitter.com/A7ld1UWKRn — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) June 26, 2021

#2 Shaili Singh used to run races barefoot

Shaili Singh was born to a single mother in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Her mother, Vinita, was a tailor by profession and providing for three children became difficult at one point.

But Shaili was focused on becoming a long jumper. She trained barefoot on occasions and returned home with blisters. After getting spotted by Robert George, Shaili moved to Bangalore to train at the Anju Bobby George Foundation.

#3 Shaili Singh's sensational performances at national events

Congratulations to Shaili Singh for jumping a New National Record (U20) 6.48m at National Inter State Athletics Championship. She has a bright future following in the footsteps of Anju Bobby George.#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/CBlQXnsqSs — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 27, 2021

The 17-year-old long jumper has been a sensation in junior national events. Shaili Singh won the gold medal at the Junior National Athletics Championships in 2018. She broke the national record by executing a 5.94-meter jump there.

Shaili bettered this record with a superb 6.15-meter performance in 2019, which broke a 21-year-old record.

At the inter-state athletics championships held in Patiala this year, the youngster rewrote the U-20 national record with a 6.48m jump. Only Laura Raquel Muller from Germany has a better jump than her this year.

#4 Shaili Singh could be the third Indian to win gold at the U-20 World Championships

Shaili Singh's personal best of 6.48m is just 0.3 centimeters short of the gold medal-winning jump at the 2018 U-20 World Championship event. Her coach Robert George is very confident about Shaili's chances of winning gold.

Anything close to her PB definitely puts her in prime contention for a podium finish, but the Indian would not want to settle for that. Shaili would like to win gold and join the illustrious company of Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das, the only two Indians to have won gold at the event in 2016 and 2018.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee