Sharad Kumar: 5 things to know about 2021 Paralympics high jump bronze medallist

Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal in the T42 classification of men’s high jump event on Tuesday by clearing the 1.83m jump at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. Sharad redeemed his 2016 Rio Paralympics sixth-place finish with a bronze in 2021.

#5 Sharad Kumar afflicted with polio:

Sharad Kumar contracted polio at the tender age of two during a local eradication drive. He suffered paralysis in his left leg after being administered spurious polio medication during the drive.

#4 Sharad Kumar's introduction to sports:

Sharad participated in several sports during his school days. He studied at St Paul's School in Darjeeling. It was his brother who motivated him to pursue the sport of high jump in 2005. His brother was also a record holder in the school in the high jump.

Sharad took the sport more seriously because he wanted to break his brother’s high jump school record.

He did exceptionally well at junior level, he broke school and district level records competing against able-bodied athletes. Sharad knew he was capable of competing at the international level.

Sharad made his international breakthrough in 2010 at the Asian Para Games in Guangzhou.

#3 Sharad Kumar Achievements and records:

Sharad Kumar is an Asian Para Games double gold medalist. The high jumper broke the Asian Games record by pulling off a 1.80m jump in 2014. Just four years later, he broke his own record by cleanly executing a 1.90m jump.

In 2017, Sharad won the World Championship silver medal. He achieved the feat after a successful jump of 1.84m.

#2 Sharad Kumar's world ranking:

Sharad Kumar is currently the world number one in the T42 high jump event. He recorded his season-best jump of 1.76 meters at an event in Dubai earlier this year. He surpassed his previous best jump of 1.76m with a jump of 1.83m at the 2021 Paralympics.

#1 Sharad Kumar won bronze in 2021 Paralympics:

Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the T42 category of Men’s High Jump event on Tuesday by clearing the 1.83m jump. Sharad started with a height of 1.73m and cleared 1.77m. He failed to clear the 1.86m in his final attempt and had to settle for bronze with his best attempt of 1.83m.

