“She needs some 600's” – Fans react to Allyson Felix training on track with her 4-year-old daughter

Allyson Felix is undeniably a track and field legend. From dominating the 200-meter sprint for almost a decade and taking on the 400-meter race, she has seen it all. Perhaps the only thing more satisfying than watching Felix sprint down the track is watching her daughter cycle down it.

Yesterday, the American track star posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram account that featured her four-year-old daughter, Camryn. The pictures saw her daughter cycling down the track as Felix got her runs in and the videos are of the same nature. Felix's daughter was certainly having mixed feelings about the cycling. In the first video, she says:

"I can do this race! I got it! I got it!"

In the very next video, the little girl is told by her mother to go with her dad for a while. To this, she had the most adorable response to show just how exhausted she was. Watch below (fourth post):

A fan in the comments section had a suggestion for Felix to help with the little girl's cardio so she can perform to the best of her abilities. They suggested one of the most grueling training regimens used by middle-distance runners: The 600-meter repeats.

"Super tired😂😂😂. She needs some 600's"

This workout method consists of n (usually ranging from 4 to 8) x 600 meters with 20 seconds of recovery in between. The target time to complete the 600-meter decreases after each run. It is one of the most grueling workouts in track and field. With this in mind, Allyson replied to the comment saying:

"lol I can’t do that to my baby hahah"

Felix' fans react

Fans took to the comments section to address the most important takeaway from the video: How adorable Camryn is.

Allyson Felix has won seven gold, three silver medals, and one bronze medal in her time competing at the Olympic games. Moreover, she stands as the most-decorated athlete (male or female) at the World Championships with a total of 20 medals to her name, even leading the legendary Usain Bolt. One comment conveyed just how influential of a figure she is:

She is also an exceptional figure for women in sports after fighting for women to receive pregnancy-protection from sporting brands. On the back of a successful career, she started her very own brand of running shoes along with her brother, named 'Saysh', in an attempt to make sure female athletes have a safer journey in sports. All her achievements make her one of the most iconic figures in sports.

