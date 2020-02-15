Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce puts world on notice ahead of Olympics; wins Indoor 60m race in Glasgow

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competes in the 60m final

2012 Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has shown that motherhood is no impediment to success by winning the 60m sprint at the Glasgow Indoor Athletics Meet, which is part of the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Tour.

The Jamaican completed the sprint in just 7.16 seconds in her first indoor competition since 2014. The silver medal went to Ivory Coast’s Murielle Ahoure who finished with a timing of 7.22 seconds. Bronze was clinched by another Jamaican Natasha Morrison who took 7.30 seconds to run the course.

This victory should come as no surprise as the 33-year-old had clinched the gold in the World Championships last year, winning the 100m event at Doha. However, what makes this win even more special is the fact that the lady she left behind, Murielle, had won 35 out of 36 indoor 60m sprints in the last seven years, with her last loss coming way back in 2014, against none other than Shelly.

Fraser-Pryce is now involved in a great intra-Jamaican rivalry with the lady who took her crown away in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Elaine Thompson. It is clear that the four-time World Champion and two-time Olympic Champion is getting back to her best.

Pryce, who uses the hashtag #MommyRocket on Twitter, had a tough return to the circuit after giving birth to her first child, Zyon, on August 7, 2017. When she won the 100m title in Doha last year, she celebrated by holding her son in her arms.

However, a sterner test awaits her come the Olympics. Her biggest rival, Thompson, has gone off the boil but can be expected to make a strong comeback in the coming months.